NTSA boss: 5,009 people died during road crashes in 2025

More than 5,000 people were killed in road crashes across Kenya in 2025, with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) warning that the approaching festive season could expose more road users to danger unless motorists and other road users observe traffic rules.

NTSA Director General Nashon Kondiwa said 5,009 people died in 11,638 road crashes reported across the country last year, while another 19,896 sustained serious injuries.

Kondiwa revealed the figures on Sunday during the national commemoration of the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Grounds in Kisumu County.

He said vulnerable road users, including pedestrians, motorcyclists and passengers, accounted for 73 per cent of those affected by road crashes, highlighting the need for greater protection of people most exposed to traffic dangers.

The NTSA boss cautioned that Kenya was approaching one of the most dangerous periods on its roads as traffic volumes increase during the November-December holiday season.

"We are entering the most critical moment of busy traffic on our highways in November and December due to the holiday rush. We appeal to road users to please observe traffic rules to prevent road accidents during this time," he said.

The commemoration was marked through various activities across the country, bringing together government officials, religious leaders, road safety advocates and members of the public to honour those who have lost their lives in road crashes.

In Kisumu, NTSA led a procession from the Mamboleo blackspot to Jaramogi Sports Ground, where participants paid tribute to victims at a remembrance wall. The authority said the wall provides a space to honour those who lost their lives, with each name representing a life, a family and a future cut short.

Similar activities were held in Mombasa, Trans Nzoia and Nakuru, where residents joined NTSA and county officials in remembrance processions. A candle-lighting ceremony was also held at Iguha.

In Nairobi, road safety activities included marking zebra crossings to improve pedestrian safety.

NTSA called on Kenyans to renew their commitment to responsible road use, saying road crashes continue to leave families grieving, survivors struggling with injuries and households facing the financial burden of medical treatment.

The authority also recognised road safety advocates, social media influencers and volunteers working to educate the public, particularly children, on safe road use.