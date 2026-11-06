NTSA arrests 24 drivers in night crackdown along Kakamega-Webuye Highway over traffic violations

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has arrested 24 drivers for various traffic violations during a nighttime crackdown along the Kakamega-Webuye Highway, with motorists operating vehicles fitted with defective speed limiters among those apprehended.

The arrests followed an interagency compliance operation targeting drivers flouting road safety regulations as transport and security agencies stepped up efforts to curb dangerous driving and improve safety on Kenyan roads.

In an update on Friday, November 6, NTSA said the operation exposed several violations, including the use of vehicles with faulty speed-limiting devices, which are compulsory for public service vehicles (PSVs) and commercial vehicles.

The authority raised concern over the condition of speed limiters, warning that malfunctioning devices could put drivers, passengers and other road users at risk by allowing vehicles to exceed prescribed speed limits.

"Speed limiters are critical for road safety. A functional limiter protects the driver, passengers and other road users," the authority said.

NTSA further cautioned vehicle owners and operators against neglecting the maintenance of the devices, reminding them that keeping speed limiters in proper working condition is a legal requirement for commercial transport operators.

"All PSV and commercial vehicle owners are required to ensure their speed limiters are functional at all times," NTSA stated.

Speed limiters are installed to restrict vehicles from exceeding set speed thresholds, helping control speeding and reduce the chances of road crashes, particularly involving commercial motorists who spend long hours travelling.

However, faulty or tampered-with devices can weaken these safety measures, exposing passengers and other motorists to the dangers of excessive speed.

Beyond defective speed limiters, the nighttime operation also addressed driver fatigue, with NTSA warning motorists against continuing with their journeys when exhausted.

The authority noted that fatigue can affect a driver's concentration, delay reaction times and interfere with decision-making, making it harder to respond to road hazards. The risks can be greater during night travel when motorists may struggle to remain alert.

Drivers were consequently urged to get enough rest before travelling and observe road safety rules throughout their journeys.

The operation brought together several enforcement agencies in a joint effort to identify motorists breaking traffic laws and improve compliance along the busy Kakamega-Webuye route.

NTSA said the crackdown was part of its wider road safety initiatives, including Fika Salama and Msimu Bila Ajali, which aim to encourage responsible driving and reduce road accidents.

The latest arrests come as authorities continue to intensify inspections and enforcement targeting public service and commercial vehicle operators, whose vehicles play a major role in transporting passengers and goods across the country.

Given the number of passengers they carry and the distances they cover, PSVs and commercial vehicles are required to meet specific safety standards. Their owners and operators must ensure vehicles are roadworthy, safety equipment is functioning and speed regulations are followed.

NTSA has continued to work alongside other enforcement agencies through roadside inspections and nighttime operations to identify and deal with motorists who disregard traffic requirements.

The authority has also called on road users to cooperate with enforcement officers and take personal responsibility for their safety.

The Kakamega-Webuye operation serves as a reminder to commercial transport operators to maintain their vehicles, keep speed-limiting devices functional and ensure drivers are adequately rested, particularly before undertaking long nighttime journeys.