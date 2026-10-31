12 drivers arrested in Meru as NTSA records high drink-driving levels

Twelve drivers have been arrested and their vehicles impounded in Meru County following an inter-agency road safety operation that uncovered widespread drink-driving, with eight of those apprehended found to be operating vehicles under the influence of alcohol.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) said the arrests were made during a compliance check conducted at night as part of intensified efforts to curb dangerous driving and prevent road crashes during the festive season.

In an update issued on October 31, 2026, the authority said one of the arrested drivers refused to provide a breath specimen for analysis, while alcohol tests on other motorists recorded levels significantly above the legal limit.

The highest Breath Alcohol Content (BrAC) readings recorded during the operation were 1.483 milligrams per litre (mg/l), 1.295 mg/l, 1.189 mg/l, 1.149 mg/l and 0.780 mg/l, against a legal limit of 0.35 mg/l.

The readings indicate that some of the drivers were operating vehicles with alcohol levels more than four times the prescribed limit.

NTSA warned that driving under the influence of alcohol places motorists, passengers and other road users at risk of serious injuries and fatalities.

"Drink-driving endangers everyone on the road. At these extreme levels of intoxication, judgment is severely impaired, and the risk of a fatal crash increases significantly," the authority said.

The arrests come as NTSA intensifies its festive season road safety campaign dubbed Msimu Bila Ajali, Usalama Barabarani, targeting risky driving practices through increased enforcement and public awareness.

In a communication dated October 26, the authority said the campaign was being implemented in collaboration with law enforcement agencies and involved sensitisation of drivers and passengers, alongside day and night compliance checks along major transport corridors.

The authority said night operations had been prioritised because evening and late-night hours are statistically the deadliest periods on Kenyan roads.

"Night safety checks have been prioritised because evening and late-night hours are statistically the deadliest periods on our roads. By allocating additional resources during these high-risk hours, we can maximise efforts to disrupt the critical risk factors that cause preventable road traffic crashes," NTSA stated.

Beyond breathalyser screening, the operations are targeting several other traffic violations associated with road crashes.

Officers are checking vehicle speeds through real-time monitoring systems and verifying whether speed limiters installed in public service and commercial vehicles are functioning correctly and continuously transmitting data to the Intelligent Road Safety Management System (IRSMS).

The authority is also examining documentation for long-distance public transport operators, including passenger manifests, driver logs, licensed routes, Road Service Licences and valid vehicle inspection stickers.

Driver compliance checks include verification of driving licences and public service vehicle badges, while officers are also inspecting vehicles to ensure they do not exceed authorised passenger capacities or permitted load weights.

NTSA has further urged passengers to observe safety requirements, particularly the use of seatbelts throughout journeys.

"Seatbelts keep occupants secure, prevent ejection, and reduce fatal and serious injuries in the event of a crash. Ensure all passengers fasten their seatbelts throughout the journey," the authority said.

The authority is also reminding motorists that speed violation notifications are issued exclusively through SMS identification labelled NTSA, warning drivers against responding to suspicious messages from numbers claiming to represent the agency.

Vehicle owners have been directed to use the upgraded IRSMS portal to link their vehicles to licensed speed limiter vendors and ensure compliance with monitoring requirements.

The operation is being conducted under the Traffic (Drink-Driving) Rules, 2026, which NTSA has made available through the Kenya Law website.

As enforcement continues, the authority has urged motorists to cooperate with officers at designated checkpoints by slowing down when approaching inspection areas and following established safety procedures.

It has also cautioned drivers planning night journeys to reduce their speeds, maintain longer following distances and remain attentive because darkness significantly reduces visibility.

The Meru arrests reaffirm the challenges facing road safety enforcement as Kenya enters the festive travel season, when increased movement of passengers and vehicles places additional pressure on major transport corridors.

NTSA says the Msimu Bila Ajali campaign will continue combining public sensitisation with day and night inspections to identify non-compliant drivers and vehicles before they contribute to preventable road crashes.