NTSA launches ‘Msimu Bila Ajali’ campaign to curb road crashes ahead of festive season

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has launched the ‘Msimu Bila Ajali, Usalama Barabarani’ campaign to reduce road crashes ahead of the festive season, with enhanced safety checks targeting motorists and public service vehicle operators along major transport corridors.

The campaign, launched in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, will sensitise drivers and passengers and conduct day and night inspections to identify traffic violations and prevent avoidable road deaths.

In a notice issued on October 26, 2026, NTSA said it prioritised night checks because evening and late-night hours are among the most dangerous periods for road users. The authority said deploying additional resources during these hours would help address factors contributing to road crashes.

The inspections will focus on speeding, drink-driving, vehicle overloading, driver documentation and compliance with safety requirements for long-distance public transport operators.

NTSA said officers would conduct real-time speed monitoring to identify motorists violating speed limits. They will also check whether vehicles fitted with speed limiters have functional devices that continuously transmit data to the Intelligent Road Safety Management System (IRSMS).

The authority will check public service vehicles to verify passenger manifests, driver logs used to monitor driving hours, route compliance, Road Service Licences, and valid inspection stickers.

The authority will also inspect driving licences and public service vehicle (PSV) badges to establish whether drivers have the required documentation.

Officers will conduct breathalyser tests to identify drivers operating vehicles under the influence of alcohol, while enforcing authorised passenger capacity and permitted load limits.

NTSA further urged passengers to wear seatbelts throughout their journeys, noting that they help prevent occupants from being thrown out of vehicles and reduce the risk of fatal or serious injuries during crashes.

The authority warned motorists to be cautious of fraudulent messages claiming to be speed violation notifications. It said legitimate notifications are sent exclusively through the SMS sender ID NTSA and advised motorists to report suspicious messages from other numbers.

NTSA said the road safety checks would be conducted under strict operational procedures designed to protect motorists, regulate traffic flow and ensure officers’ safety.

Drivers have been urged to slow down when approaching designated checkpoints and cooperate with law enforcement officers during inspections.

The authority also advised motorists planning night journeys to reduce speed, maintain greater following distances and remain focused on the road, noting that darkness significantly reduces visibility.

Vehicle owners can link their vehicles to licensed speed limiter vendors through the upgraded IRSMS portal at irsmowners.ntsa.go.ke. Additional guidance is available through ntsa.go.ke/irsms, while technical queries can be sent to [email protected].

The campaign seeks to encourage responsible road use and strengthen compliance with traffic regulations as travel activity increases during the festive season.