Weekend roads turn deadly as NTSA reveals crash hotspots
Between 7 pm and 9 pm, crashes resulted in a high number of deaths, while the period between 8 pm and 9 pm recorded 37 fatalities, making it the deadliest hour of the month.
Between 7 pm and 9 pm, crashes resulted in a high number of deaths, while the period between 8 pm and 9 pm recorded 37 fatalities, making it the deadliest hour of the month.
The message was delivered by National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) Director-General Eng. Nashon Kondiwa during the 2026 High-Level Meeting of the UN General Assembly on Improving Global Road Safety held at the UN Headquarters in New York on Monday.
NTSA said the inspections will be conducted in line with its mandate under the NTSA Act and Section 55 of the Traffic Act, which empowers the authority to inspect and certify motor vehicles.
Drivers have been encouraged to use the online portal to review and update their details before the June 1, 2026 deadline to avoid any disruptions.
The Authority also pointed out that some vehicles are operating without the required NTSA stickers or legal identifiers, which further hampers effective enforcement.
Chief of Staff and Head of the Public Service Felix Koskei emphasized that this order covers all ministries, departments, agencies, state corporations, public universities, public schools, as well as county governments.
Kenya is among the countries facing a rise in road crash incidents.
The delay had caused major setbacks in the registration of imported vehicles
A total of 1,189 individuals lost their lives in various road crashes during the same period, NTSA data shows.
Just hours before the directive was made public, Super Metro had already suspended its services for a three-day period to address the issues raised.