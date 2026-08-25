Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA)

Road crashes kill up to 5,000 Kenyans annually – NTSA
News

Road crashes kill up to 5,000 Kenyans annually – NTSA

The message was delivered by National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) Director-General Eng. Nashon Kondiwa during the 2026 High-Level Meeting of the UN General Assembly on Improving Global Road Safety held at the UN Headquarters in New York on Monday.

By