Police step up traffic checks ahead of school holidays

The National Police Service (NPS) has announced a nationwide traffic crackdown as schools close for the end-of-year holidays, warning motorists and other road users to observe traffic regulations amid an expected increase in travel across the country.

In a statement, on October 19 2026, NPS said the movement of pupils and students travelling to reunite with their families was likely to increase traffic volumes on major roads, raising the risk of road accidents during the holiday period.

"The National Police Service (NPS) reminds motorists and all other road users of the paramount importance of observing traffic rules and regulations, particularly as schools close for the end-of-year holiday. As schools close, we anticipate a significant increase in the number of students and pupils travelling across the country to reunite with their families," read the statement in part.

The service said it would work with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to intensify traffic enforcement and public sensitisation campaigns aimed at preventing accidents and protecting passengers, particularly children.

“The safety of all road users, especially our children, remains a top priority for the National Police Service,” the statement said.

The planned operation will target several traffic violations, including speeding, overloading, the use of unroadworthy vehicles and failure to wear safety belts. Authorities will also conduct thorough inspections of school transport vehicles to establish whether they meet the required safety standards.

NPS said more police officers would be deployed on roads across the country to strengthen surveillance and ensure compliance with traffic laws throughout the holiday season.

Motorists have been urged to observe designated speed limits, avoid driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and refrain from using mobile phones while behind the wheel. NPS also called on pedestrians and motorcyclists to remain vigilant and follow traffic regulations to reduce the risk of collisions.

Parents and guardians have been asked to take greater responsibility for children's safety by ensuring they travel in reputable public service vehicles that are roadworthy and meet the required safety standards.

The warning comes as holiday travel is expected to increase, with families travelling between towns and rural areas following the closure of schools. Increased traffic, long-distance journeys and failure to observe road safety measures can expose passengers and other road users to greater risks.

The police service has encouraged members of the public to report reckless driving and unroadworthy vehicles to the nearest police station or through established emergency reporting channels.

The NPS reiterated its commitment to maintaining law and order on the country's roads, urging all road users to cooperate with authorities and prioritise safety during the holidays and beyond.

“The National Police Service remains committed to maintaining law and order on our roads to ensure they remain safe for all during this period and beyond. More police officers will be deployed to ensure rigorous enforcement of all traffic laws and regulations. Let us all work together to prevent road traffic accidents,” the statement read.