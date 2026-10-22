NTSA unveils festive season road safety crackdown to curb fatal accidents

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has announced intensified road safety enforcement measures ahead of the festive season, targeting speeding, drunk driving, driver fatigue and other risky behaviours blamed for serious road accidents.

In a statement issued on Thursday, October 22, 2026, the authority said it would deploy enforcement officers along major transport corridors and accident blackspots as millions of Kenyans prepare to travel to reunite with their families and students head home for the holidays.

The measures include enhanced digital monitoring of speed violations, night-time compliance checks, vehicle safety inspections and stricter oversight of public service vehicle (PSV) operators.

The authority said the interventions were intended to correct dangerous driving habits before the peak travel period and build on road safety programmes implemented throughout the year under the National Road Safety Action Plan.

“Every road user plays a critical role in ensuring that everyone arrives safely,” the authority said, urging motorists and passengers to prioritise safety throughout the festive season.

A key component of the crackdown is the upgraded Intelligent Road Safety Management System (IRSMS), which was rolled out in October 2026 to strengthen monitoring of commercial vehicles and public transport operators.

According to NTSA, the system brings together motor vehicle owners, commercial operators, public transport providers, and speed limiter vendors on a centralised platform that can identify, record, and track speed violations.

The authority will support the registration of licensed speed limiter vendors and the onboarding of eligible vehicles, including commercial vehicles with a tare weight of at least 3,048 kilogrammes and PSVs with a passenger capacity of seven or more.

NTSA will also implement Operation Watoto Wafike Salama, under which enforcement officers will be strategically deployed along major transport routes to protect children travelling home for the holidays.

Officers will use the upgraded monitoring system and the NTSA Enforcement Mobile App to verify speed limiter compliance, driving licences, vehicle inspection certificates and other mandatory documentation.

The authority further announced plans to expand automated night-time compliance checks along major highways and accident-prone sections to curb speeding and other traffic violations.

It will also conduct periodic free roadside safety checks for PSVs, commercial vehicles and private motorists. The inspections will focus on visible safety defects, with vehicle owners receiving guidance on corrective measures and the need for formal statutory inspections where applicable.

NTSA said driver fatigue would be another priority, particularly for long-distance and night-time transport services.

Public transport operators will need to implement journey planning and fatigue management measures, including adequate driver rest, scheduled breaks, and appropriate driver changeovers.

Operators seeking short-term road service licences for long-distance operations must also demonstrate that they have made adequate arrangements for journey planning, driver preparedness, and fatigue management.

The authority warned that operators remain responsible for ensuring their vehicles are roadworthy, insured, and properly licensed, while drivers must hold valid licences for the appropriate vehicle classes and valid PSV badges.

The authority will take strict regulatory action against operators linked to persistent violations, including speeding, overloading, and dangerous driving.

NTSA is also strengthening its professionalisation and capacity-building programme for public transport operators and drivers. As of October 20, 2026, the authority had trained 3,201 participants, comprising 2,352 PSV drivers and 849 operator management personnel.

The programme covers professional driving, road safety, regulatory compliance, passenger service, fleet management and operator accountability.

The authority said it would continue mandatory retesting of drivers found violating traffic rules and regulations, alongside a planned Usalama Barabarani campaign aimed at changing driver behaviour.

NTSA cited crash investigation data identifying speeding and driver error, including misjudging overtaking distances, as major contributors to fatal and serious injuries.

It said the campaign would combine public sensitisation with enforcement to promote safer driving practices.

“Every decision made behind the wheel can mean the difference between life and death,” the authority said, calling on road users to remain vigilant and use roadworthy vehicles.

The authority urged motorists, public transport operators and passengers to cooperate with enforcement teams, saying collective responsibility would be essential to ensuring Kenyans reach their destinations safely during the festive season.