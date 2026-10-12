NTSA warns motorists over uncollected logbooks as deadline nears

National Transport and Safety Authority NTSA has reminded motor vehicle owners to collect their physical logbooks from its offices, warning that it will dispose of uncollected documents after the six-month storage period.

In a notice issued on Monday, October 12, 2026, NTSA said motorists had two months remaining before the deadline to collect their logbooks, following an earlier notice published on June 11, 2026.

The authority urged vehicle owners who still have their documents at NTSA offices to collect them promptly to avoid inconveniences, including difficulties accessing services that require an original logbook.

“In reference to the Public Notice issued by the Authority on Thursday, 11th June 2026. It is 2 months to the deadline and we urge all motor vehicle owners who still have their logbooks at NTSA offices to collect them as soon as possible to avoid any inconveniences,” the authority stated.

NTSA's initial notice said it would not store uncollected printed logbooks for more than six months.

“After the 6-month period, all uncollected logbooks will be disposed of in accordance with the Authority's policy,” the notice stated.

The deadline reminder places motorists with pending collections under pressure to retrieve their documents before the storage period expires.

NTSA warned that failure to collect the original logbook could affect access to services that require the document as part of an application.

“Clients will not be able to access services that require a copy of the logbook without attaching the current/original logbook in their application,” the authority said in its June notice.

The warning is particularly relevant to vehicle owners who may need their logbooks when applying for services involving vehicle ownership documentation.

The authority clarified that motorists do not have to pay to collect their physical logbooks.

“Collection of logbooks is free. Carry the previous logbook and present your identification document at the collection centre/NTSA office for verification purposes.”

Motorists are advised to bring their previous logbooks and valid identification documents to the collection centre or NTSA office to facilitate verification.

The authority said its offices operate Monday to Friday, 8 am to 5 pm, to assist clients seeking to retrieve their documents.

Vehicle owners unsure whether their logbooks are ready for collection can check NTSA's service-status portal at https://servicestatus.ntsa.go.ke/.

NTSA further explained that motorists can obtain further information or assistance through its official communication channels and service points.

These include NTSA offices and Huduma Centres, where clients can seek support regarding the collection process.

The authority also provided its contact centre numbers, 0709 932 300 and 0709 932 000, alongside its official email addresses, [email protected] and [email protected].

NTSA has urged all affected vehicle owners to check their collection status and retrieve their documents before the deadline to avoid possible disposal and disruptions when accessing services that require the original logbook.