Ruto defends government record, challenges rivals to outline plans for Kenya

President William Ruto has challenged opposition leaders to present a clear development agenda ahead of the 2027 General Election, defending his administration's economic policies.

Speaking in Kaptumo, Nandi County, on Monday, October 12, 2026, Ruto said the 2027 election should be a contest over performance, development and competing plans for the country rather than tribalism, insults and hatred.

Ruto cited infrastructure, education, healthcare and agriculture as areas where his administration had delivered on its promises, arguing that his political opponents should explain what they would do differently if elected.

“My competitors, we have lived up to our commitments as an administration. We said we were going to invest in infrastructure. Today, all the roads that had stalled are working. The road from Isiolo to Mandera is going on. All the Mau Mau roads are going on. The road from Rironi to Mau Summit is going on. The Lake Victoria Ring Road, we are starting next month. We have 6,000 kilometres of roads going on in every part of the Republic of Kenya,” Ruto said.

He added that his administration was prepared to face voters on the basis of its record.

“And therefore I want to say without fear of any contradiction, we are ready for the next election. If that election is going to be about performance, if it is going to be about a track record, is going to be about transformation of Kenya, we are ready for that election," added Ruto.

President William Ruto (L) during his development tour of Nandi County on October 12, 2026 — PCS

Since taking office in September 2022, Ruto has promoted the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), which prioritises agricultural productivity, affordable housing, support for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, universal healthcare and digital infrastructure.

The government's 2026/2027 Budget Policy Statement identifies these sectors as central to its strategy for economic growth, job creation and increased household incomes. Infrastructure investment, energy and transport are also among the administration's priorities.

In June 2026, Parliament approved a national budget of Sh4.82 trillion for the 2026/2027 financial year, providing funding for government programmes across sectors including education, healthcare, housing and infrastructure.

The President maintained that the government's interventions in agriculture had reduced fertiliser costs and improved farmers' earnings, while education and healthcare reforms had addressed longstanding challenges.

“Our agriculture is doing well. We have brought down the cost of fertiliser. We have brought down and chased away brokers and cartels. Today tea is paying more, coffee is paying more, milk is paying more. All our agricultural products are paying more. We are putting money in the pockets of ordinary farmers and ordinary citizens.”

The opposition has challenged the government's approach to public spending, taxation and the cost of living, presenting an alternative fiscal framework in June 2026.

Operating under the United Alternative Government banner, opposition leaders unveiled a Sh4.32 trillion proposal they called the “People's Budget”. It emphasised healthcare, education, youth employment, and reducing living costs, while targeting a fiscal deficit of 2.8% of gross domestic product.

The proposal also included an Sh80 billion youth employment initiative and sought to restore programmes such as Linda Mama and Edu Afya. Opposition leaders argued that better tax compliance and more efficient spending could finance their priorities without introducing additional taxes.

The competing approaches put public expenditure and household welfare at the centre of the emerging political debate. While Ruto's administration emphasises its development programmes and infrastructure investment, the opposition has highlighted healthcare, education, employment, and the cost of living as areas that require a different fiscal approach.

During his Kaptumo address, Ruto questioned whether opposition leaders had a coherent programme for governing the country, accusing them of relying on personal attacks instead of presenting policy alternatives.

“Those competing against us are focused on insults, tribalism, hatred and jealousy. Is that not true? I ask you, people of Kaptumo, have you heard those fellows? Mr Fourty, Mr Empty, and Mr River Yala, have you heard them? Do they have an agenda? Do they have a programme? Do they have policies? Do they have a plan?” questioned Ruto.