Meru murder: Two more suspects arrested over killing of 65-year-old woman

Detectives in Meru County have arrested two additional suspects believed to have masterminded the murder of 65-year-old Evelyne Mukiri Mbaabu, who was killed inside her home in Kithoka Village, Meru County, on August 7, 2026.

The suspects have been identified as Godwin Kimathi, the deceased’s brother, and Beth Muthomi, a sister to the first suspect and sister-in-law to the deceased.

Investigators believe the two conspired to eliminate Mbaabu over a longstanding land dispute before hiring Solomon Kathurima Kairemia to execute the murder.

In a statement issued by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on October 30, 2026, detectives said investigations had established that the suspects maintained contact both before and after the killing, pointing to prior planning and coordination.

The latest arrests come after the arrest of Kairemia, the first suspect in the murder, who was traced and apprehended on September 21, 2026.

The DCI announced his arrest on September 28, saying he had abandoned his house and resorted to spending nights hiding in nearby thickets, just a few metres from his residence.

During the arrest, detectives recovered a blood-stained panga believed to have been used in the fatal attack.

The weapon was secured as an exhibit for further forensic examination.

A police identification parade was subsequently conducted, during which Kairemia was positively identified as the man behind the fatal attack.

On the day of the murder, Mbaabu was preparing supper with her 13-year-old grandson when an unknown man entered their compound and proceeded to the kitchen, where he asked for drinking water.

Moments later, the boy heard his grandmother scream for help.

He rushed to the kitchen, only to find her lying in a pool of blood.

The assailant then turned on him, striking him on the hand with a panga before fleeing. Mbaabu was rushed to Grace Park Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The two newly arrested suspects have since been arraigned in court and ordered to remain in custody pending mental assessment.

They are expected to take plea on November 4, 2026.

Investigations remain ongoing as detectives pursue additional leads to establish the full circumstances surrounding the murder and ensure all those involved are brought to justice.