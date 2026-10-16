EACC arrests two traffic officers over alleged bribery in Meru

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested two traffic police officers over allegations of extorting money from motorists along the Maua–Makutano Road in Meru County.

The commission arrested the officers, identified as Senior Sergeant Robert Kibet Busienei and Police Constable Janet Rose Makena, after a targeted surveillance operation near Kemu on Friday.

According to the EACC, the two officers are suspected of soliciting and receiving bribes from motorists using the busy road.

During the operation, investigators recovered Sh23,000 in various denominations from the suspects.

The commission also impounded a Toyota Fielder, registration number KDC 873T, which was parked beside the road at the time of the operation.

The suspects were subsequently escorted to the EACC Upper Eastern Regional Office in Isiolo for processing and the recording of statements.

The arrests form part of the commission's efforts to address bribery allegations involving public officers and strengthen accountability in the delivery of public services.

In a statement, the EACC reiterated its commitment to fighting corruption and ensuring that public officials uphold integrity in the performance of their duties.

EACC said it remained committed to combating bribery and corruption and ensuring that public officers uphold the highest standards of integrity and accountability.

Traffic police officers enforce road safety regulations, including checking compliance with traffic laws and taking action against motorists who violate them. Allegations of bribery undermine public confidence in law enforcement and raise concerns about the integrity of roadside operations.

The EACC has been mandated to investigate corruption and economic crimes, including allegations of bribery involving public officials.

However, the allegations against the two officers remain unproven. Their arrest does not amount to a determination of guilt, which can only be established through the due legal process.