KFCB orders removal of singer Katombi’s ‘Wikend’ video over explicit content

The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) has ordered musician Alex Kasau, popularly known as Katombi, to immediately remove his music video titled Wikend from YouTube and other digital platforms over sexually explicit content and alleged violations of Kenya’s film classification laws.

In a press statement dated Friday, October 16, 2026, KFCB said the video contained sexually explicit material, nudity and indecent exposure, alongside depictions of substance abuse, alcohol consumption and tobacco use.

The board said the content made the video unsuitable for general exhibition, particularly because minors could access it through online platforms.

KFCB, a state agency established under the Films and Stage Plays Act, said the video had neither been licensed nor classified before it was distributed to the public.

“Through routine compliance monitoring, the Board established that the video was neither licensed nor classified before its distribution to the public,” the statement read.

The board said the video violated Sections 4 and 12 of the Films and Stage Plays Act, which regulates the creation, broadcasting, possession, distribution and exhibition of audiovisual content in Kenya.

Working with Google Kenya, KFCB said it had directed Katombi to immediately take down the video from his YouTube channel and all other distribution platforms likely to be accessed by minors.

The agency added that it was working with relevant law enforcement agencies and digital platforms to enforce the directive.

The move signals increased regulatory scrutiny of online audiovisual content, particularly music videos distributed through platforms that are widely accessible to children and teenagers.

KFCB condemned the production and distribution of what it described as unlawful audiovisual content, warning that creative freedom must be exercised within the confines of the law.

“The Board strongly condemns the production and distribution of unlawful audiovisual content and reiterates that creative freedom must be exercised responsibly and within the confines of the law,” the statement said.

The agency urged parents, guardians, and caregivers to take a more active role in monitoring the content children under their care consume.

It encouraged families to activate parental controls available on digital platforms to limit children's exposure to inappropriate material.

KFCB also asked members of the public to report harmful and inappropriate content through its official email address, [email protected], for appropriate action.

The board said it remained committed to creating a regulatory environment that supports the growth of Kenya's audiovisual industry while protecting consumers, particularly children and other vulnerable groups, from inappropriate content.

The directive comes as digital platforms continue to provide musicians and other content creators with wider audiences, raising questions about compliance with national classification requirements and the protection of minors from explicit material.

KFCB's statement did not indicate whether Katombi had complied with the takedown order or whether the board had taken any further enforcement action against the musician as of Friday.

The board reiterated that audiovisual content distributed to the public must comply with applicable legal and classification requirements, regardless of the platform through which it is accessed.