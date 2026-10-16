KRA to roll out multi-vendor electronic cargo tracking system from October 26

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) will roll out a multi-vendor electronic cargo tracking framework on October 26, 2026, ending the use of its own electronic seals for monitoring dry cargo and motor vehicle units under customs control.

In a public notice dated October 16, 2026, KRA said the transition would introduce a Multi-Vendor User-Owned Framework under the Regional Electronic Cargo Tracking System (RECTS), allowing users to obtain electronic seals from approved private vendors.

The authority said the new arrangement would apply to importers, exporters, clearing and forwarding agents, transporters, bonded warehouse operators, partner states and other stakeholders involved in cargo movement.

“Electronic seals presently owned by KRA under RECTS for tagging on Dry Cargo and Motor vehicle units shall cease to be in operation with effect from the 26th October, 2026,” the notice stated.

KRA said it would thereafter undertake electronic monitoring and tracking of goods under customs control exclusively using devices supplied by approved vendors under the new framework.

The transition is expected to change how businesses acquire and use electronic seals to track consignments moving under customs supervision.

Under the arrangement, the framework will operate through private commercial agreements between approved vendors and users. KRA said users would be free to select any of the approved vendors to provide the required electronic tracking devices.

The authority said the change would also affect electronic fuel seals used to monitor wet cargo, which KRA currently owns under RECTS.

“E-fuel electronic seals presently owned by KRA under RECTS for monitoring of wet cargo, shall be progressively phased out,” the notice stated.

Unlike the dry cargo and motor vehicle seals, which will cease operating under the current arrangement on October 26, the phase-out of the electronic seals used for wet cargo will be gradual.

KRA said the list of approved vendors would be available on its official website, www.kra.go.ke. Stakeholders can also get the information by emailing [email protected], visiting the Cargo Monitoring Unit on the 13th floor of Times Tower in Nairobi, or contacting other customs offices.

The authority advised affected businesses and other stakeholders to familiarise themselves with the new framework before the implementation date to support the transition to the vendor-based system.

Electronic cargo tracking systems help customs authorities monitor the movement of goods under customs control and support compliance with transit and cargo-handling requirements.

The multi-vendor framework places the provision of electronic seals with approved private suppliers, and users enter into commercial agreements for the services they require.

The authority said the Commissioner for Customs and Border Control would oversee the rollout, marking a shift from KRA-owned tracking devices to a framework where users select their preferred approved service providers.