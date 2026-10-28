NTSA warns drivers against dangerous overtaking as road safety checks intensify

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has warned motorists against improper overtaking, speeding and poor lane discipline, saying the behaviours have contributed to major fatal crashes on Kenyan roads.

The authority issued the warning during inter-agency road safety compliance checks in Garissa County, urging public service vehicle (PSV) drivers to observe traffic rules and prioritise passenger safety.

In a road safety advisory issued on Wednesday, NTSA identified head-on collisions resulting from improper overtaking as a major cause of fatal road crashes.

“Major fatal crashes on our roads have been attributed to improper overtaking leading to head on collision,” NTSA said.

The authority urged PSV drivers to keep left, maintain lane discipline and reduce speed, warning that excessive speed increases the risk of serious and fatal collisions.

“Keep left and maintain lane discipline,” NTSA advised, adding: “Slow down. Speed kills.”

The agency also reminded drivers to ensure passengers fasten their seatbelts before beginning their journeys, emphasising the importance of basic safety measures in reducing injuries during crashes.

“Check if all passengers have fastened their seatbelts before starting the journey,” the authority said.

The compliance checks form part of efforts to promote safer travel and reinforce adherence to road safety regulations, particularly among public service vehicles that transport large numbers of passengers daily.

The warning comes amid rising road fatalities in Kenya, where thousands of people lose their lives annually in traffic crashes.

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) Economic Survey 2026, road deaths increased from 4,748 in 2024 to 5,009 in 2025, representing a rise of approximately 5.5 per cent.

The number of reported road traffic accidents also increased from 11,165 in 2024 to 11,638 in 2025, while the total number of people killed or injured rose to 24,905.

The latest available NTSA figures reported in early October 2026 showed that 3,995 people had died in road crashes between January 1 and October 4, compared with 3,657 during the corresponding period in 2025. This represented an increase of 9.2 per cent.

The figures underline the scale of the road safety challenge and the need for motorists to comply with traffic regulations.

Improper overtaking can be particularly dangerous when drivers attempt to pass vehicles without sufficient visibility or adequate space to return to their lanes. Such manoeuvres can place oncoming motorists directly in the path of a collision.

Head-on crashes often result in severe injuries or fatalities because vehicles travelling in opposite directions collide with considerable force.

Speeding compounds the danger by reducing the time drivers have to react to hazards and increasing the force generated during an impact.

NTSA's advisory places responsibility on PSV drivers to adopt safer practices throughout their journeys, from maintaining proper lane discipline to controlling speed and ensuring passengers are restrained.

Keeping left and overtaking only when it is safe can reduce the likelihood of collisions, while appropriate speed gives drivers more time to respond to changing road conditions.

Seatbelts also play a critical role in protecting passengers by reducing the risk of being thrown forward or ejected from a vehicle during a collision.

The authority's instruction that drivers check seatbelt use before departure reinforces the importance of making safety checks part of routine journey preparation rather than treating them as optional.

The risks extend beyond passengers and drivers. Pedestrians and motorcyclists also remain among the groups most affected by road crashes.

NTSA data published in October showed that pedestrians accounted for 1,490 of the 3,995 deaths recorded between January 1 and October 4, 2026. Motorcyclists accounted for 1,061 deaths, followed by passengers at 662 and drivers at 352.

The figures highlight the need for a coordinated approach involving motorists, passengers, enforcement agencies and other road users.

The Garissa operation reflects continued efforts by authorities to strengthen compliance with road safety requirements and encourage responsible driving, particularly among PSV operators.

Drivers are being urged to avoid dangerous overtaking, observe lane markings, maintain appropriate speeds, and ensure all passengers fasten their seatbelts before setting off.

For PSV operators, compliance with these measures is essential because a single crash can affect numerous passengers and their families.

NTSA continues to use public awareness messages and enforcement activities to encourage safer road behaviour and reduce preventable deaths.

The authority promoted its advisory using the hashtags #FikaSalama, #MsimuBilAjali and #UsalamaBarabarani, reinforcing its call for safer journeys and fewer road crashes.

The warning serves as a reminder that observing traffic rules, maintaining proper lane discipline and ensuring passengers are secured are essential steps towards reducing road fatalities across Kenya.