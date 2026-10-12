Kenya’s road crashes are ‘planned’, says Homa Bay MCA
The MCA described some crashes as being “planned” at primary or secondary levels, referring to driver behaviour and decisions by authorities responsible for road design
The MCA described some crashes as being “planned” at primary or secondary levels, referring to driver behaviour and decisions by authorities responsible for road design
In a statement issued on Tuesday, October 6, NPS said the recent crashes had resulted in deaths, serious injuries, destruction of property and other consequences, prompting police to strengthen enforcement and conduct targeted operations in different parts of the country
Between 7 pm and 9 pm, crashes resulted in a high number of deaths, while the period between 8 pm and 9 pm recorded 37 fatalities, making it the deadliest hour of the month.
Early-year figures show the same worrying pattern. Between January 1 and January 30, 2026, 398 people died in road crashes, compared to 358 in the same period in 2025, representing an 11 per cent increase.
Data contained in the Economic Survey 2026 indicates that road traffic accidents reported in Kenya increased from 11,316 in 2024 to 11,638 in 2025.
The Monday night accident at Malaha Junction occurred on the busy Webuye–Kitale highway and has left several families grieving, with many survivors requiring urgent medical attention.
Official figures show that Kenya recorded 4,458 fatalities from road accidents in 2025, a 3.4 per cent increase from 4,311 deaths in 2024. Pedestrians were the most affected with 1,685 deaths, followed by motorcyclists at 1,148, passengers at 723, rear seat passengers at 432, drivers at 403, and pedal cyclists at 67.
Chirchir noted that the government, in collaboration with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), is ramping up road safety education, especially ahead of the festive season when travel spikes across the country.
According to NTSA records, 21,042 people were involved in road crashes between January 1 and November 13, 2025. Out of these, 4,195 lost their lives, rising from 4,077 during a similar period last year. The data also shows 6,959 slight injuries and 8,888 serious injuries.
The call comes in the wake of a weekend that saw at least 20 deaths in separate road crashes. Among the incidents, an ambulance collided with a trailer, killing six people, while a matatu carrying family members crashed into a truck near Kariandusi in Nakuru County, leaving 16 dead.
Pedestrians make up the largest share of deaths at 1,285, followed by 858 motorcyclists, 568 passengers and 309 drivers.
This alarming number adds to the total of 2,933 fatalities reported between January and August 10, 2025, highlighting a growing concern about road safety nationwide.