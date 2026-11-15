Israeli Military kills Hamas commander in Gaza strike

The commander of Hamas’ Rafah Brigade has been killed in an overnight Israeli strike in southern Gaza, according to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF).

The Israeli military identified the commander as Samir Mahmoud Hassan Abu Younis, who took over the leadership of the brigade approximately two months ago following the death of his predecessor, Nael Abu Obeid.

In a statement on Sunday, the IDF said Abu Younis previously held several senior positions within the brigade, including deputy commander and commander of the Tel al-Sultan Battalion.

The military accused him of directing members of the Rafah Brigade to carry out attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops.

"Abu Younis directed the brigade’s terrorists to advance and carry out terror attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops," the statement said.

The IDF further accused Abu Younis of working to restore the military capabilities of the Rafah Brigade and the wider Hamas organisation.

According to the Israeli military, his activities included efforts to rebuild the group's military strength and operational capacity.

The military said the strike was carried out to eliminate the threat posed by the Hamas commander.

"The terrorist was eliminated in order to remove the threat he posed," the statement added.

Abu Younis was appointed to lead the Rafah Brigade after Nael Abu Obeid was killed approximately two months ago.

His previous roles as deputy brigade commander and commander of the Tel al-Sultan Battalion placed him among the senior figures within Hamas' military structure in Rafah.

The latest operation comes amid continued Israeli military efforts targeting Hamas commanders and seeking to prevent the Palestinian militant group from rebuilding its military capabilities in the Gaza Strip.

The IDF did not provide further details about the circumstances of the overnight strike or disclose whether other casualties were reported.