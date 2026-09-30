Israeli fire kills six in Gaza, including senior Hamas commander
Hamas said Beik was a "member of the General Military Council of the al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas's military wing) and commander of the Northern Brigade"
Hamas said Beik was a "member of the General Military Council of the al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas's military wing) and commander of the Northern Brigade"
Sheeran has faced criticism after American rapper Macklemore was dropped as an opening act following his pro-Palestinian comments at a concert in New Jersey earlier this month.
The peace talks reportedly focused on practical steps towards implementing Trump’s plan, including the proposed disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza and humanitarian assistance
Trump's Board of Peace said last month it had reached an agreement for the "complete disarmament" of Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza.
The war began after US and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February. Although the conflict eased after Washington signalled it wanted diplomacy to take priority, tensions flared again earlier this month when an April ceasefire collapsed. Israel has not been involved in the latest exchange of hostilities between the United States and Iran.
According to the assessment, an estimated 1.4 million people, representing 67% of Gaza's population, are experiencing crisis or worse levels of acute food insecurity, down from 1.6 million people, or 77%, at the end of last year. It also found that about 212,000 people remain in Emergency conditions, particularly in areas close to the Israeli military-controlled line where humanitarian access remains difficult
Al Jazeera said it "strongly condemns the heinous crime of targeting and killing" of its correspondent Ahmed Wishah, who was killed in a strike on a central Gaza home on Saturday.
The 56-year-old prosecutor became one of the most prominent figures at the ICC after seeking arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas welcomed the breakthrough, saying it marks a shift in approach. She stated it was "high time we move from deadlock to delivery... extremisms and violence carry consequences."
In a post on X on Monday, Andersen said the 2025 Annual Report of the United Nations Environment Programme (United Nations Environment Programme) highlighted both the resilience and the continuing challenges facing global environmental cooperation.
The envoy had stated that it would be acceptable for Israel to exercise control over territories belonging to Arab states, including the occupied West Bank, a position the states described as dangerous and inflammatory.
The US-led ceasefire framework has two main priorities: dismantling Hamas’ military capabilities and rebuilding Gaza’s infrastructure.
The Palestinian Red Crescent said a strike on a tent encampment in northern Gaza killed at least six people, while another strike in the south of the strip killed five.
The 39th African Union summit opened amid calls for an end to violence in Palestine and across multiple African nations, highlighting the intertwined challenges of humanitarian crises, climate shocks, and political unrest.
The army chief of staff, General Maruli Simanjuntak, said training for the soldiers had already begun, and that they would focus on medical and engineering roles in Gaza.
The decision follows “MSF’s failure to submit lists of local employees, a requirement applicable to all humanitarian organizations operating in the region.
Palestinians have described these strikes as the heaviest since the second phase of the ceasefire, brokered by US President Trump last October, came into effect earlier this month.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the retrieval a momentous accomplishment, highlighting the fulfillment of a promise to bring all captives home.
Visuals shared at the event depicted sprawling skyscrapers along the coast, new residential zones in Rafah, and a phased approach to developing industrial, agricultural, and recreational areas for Gaza’s 2.1 million residents.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and former UK prime minister Sir Tony Blair are among the founding members of the so-called “Board of Peace.” The White House confirmed that Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner will also sit on the founding executive board, which is expected to manage Gaza’s immediate needs and reconstruction plans.
In December, relief efforts supported about 80,000 families, distributing more than 40,000 tents, over 135,000 tarpaulins, and other essential items like mattresses and blankets.
Israel's Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, which is in charge of registration applications, said the new measures would not impact the flow of humanitarian assistance to Gaza.
The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) reported that last month, over 100,000 Gazans were under IPC Phase 5, the most extreme level of food insecurity, labelled as “catastrophic conditions” for households.
Many tents are at risk of being torn apart or blown away by the strong winds, as they are mostly constructed from thin tarpaulin or plastic sheets over weak wooden frames. Unicef has increased aid during the ceasefire, delivering 250,000 winter clothing kits, 600,000 blankets, and 7,000 tents, but officials stress that the scale of the crisis far exceeds the support available.
The court found that the latest clashes involve the same areas, actors, and types of violence already under investigation. Israel had argued that the scale of fighting following October 7, 2023 triggered new legal duties under Article 18 of the Rome Statute, which requires states to be notified when a fresh investigation is opened.
So far, Israel has received the remains of 23 deceased Israeli hostages and three foreign hostages – one Thai, one Nepalese, and one Tanzanian. In return, Israel has handed over the bodies of 345 Palestinians killed during the conflict.
Hundreds of Palestinians were killed while trying to access food near GHF’s sites, with the UN attributing most deaths to Israeli fire. Israel said its forces were firing warning shots at people who approached troops in a “threatening” manner.
The latest photographs, captured on November 8, indicate that the number of destroyed structures may be even higher, as satellite coverage was not available for all zones. Some experts suggest that these demolitions could violate the ceasefire agreements mediated by the United States, Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey, although the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) maintain that their actions comply with the framework of the truce.
The Hamas-run Civil Defence agency reported that at least 33 Palestinians were killed in the strikes, which hit homes, schools, and residential buildings in Gaza City, Beit Lahia, al-Bureij, Nuseirat, and Khan Younis. Witnesses said the explosions were powerful, with blasts heard across northern and southern parts of the enclave.
The WHO says more evacuations must happen quickly to save lives. It wants to reopen the Rafah crossing with Egypt, previously used to transfer patients abroad. But Israel has kept the crossing closed since taking control of the Gaza side in May 2024. Officials in Tel Aviv say it will not reopen until Hamas meets its ceasefire obligations, including returning the bodies of hostages who died during the conflict.