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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Gaza

Netanyahu, Trump hold first White House talks since Iran war began
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Netanyahu, Trump hold first White House talks since Iran war began

The war began after US and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February. Although the conflict eased after Washington signalled it wanted diplomacy to take priority, tensions flared again earlier this month when an April ceasefire collapsed. Israel has not been involved in the latest exchange of hostilities between the United States and Iran.

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UN Warns Gaza food gains remain fragile despite improved aid access
Global Affairs

UN Warns Gaza food gains remain fragile despite improved aid access

According to the assessment, an estimated 1.4 million people, representing 67% of Gaza's population, are experiencing crisis or worse levels of acute food insecurity, down from 1.6 million people, or 77%, at the end of last year. It also found that about 212,000 people remain in Emergency conditions, particularly in areas close to the Israeli military-controlled line where humanitarian access remains difficult

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Trump unveils Board of Peace to manage Gaza administration
Global Affairs

Trump unveils Board of Peace to manage Gaza administration

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and former UK prime minister Sir Tony Blair are among the founding members of the so-called “Board of Peace.” The White House confirmed that Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner will also sit on the founding executive board, which is expected to manage Gaza’s immediate needs and reconstruction plans.

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Israel to bar 37 aid groups from Gaza
Global Affairs

Israel to bar 37 aid groups from Gaza

Israel's Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, which is in charge of registration applications, said the new measures would not impact the flow of humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

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Torrential rains worsen plight of displaced Gazans
Global Affairs

Torrential rains worsen plight of displaced Gazans

Many tents are at risk of being torn apart or blown away by the strong winds, as they are mostly constructed from thin tarpaulin or plastic sheets over weak wooden frames. Unicef has increased aid during the ceasefire, delivering 250,000 winter clothing kits, 600,000 blankets, and 7,000 tents, but officials stress that the scale of the crisis far exceeds the support available.

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ICC upholds Gaza war crimes probe, rejects Israel’s appeal
Global Affairs

ICC upholds Gaza war crimes probe, rejects Israel’s appeal

The court found that the latest clashes involve the same areas, actors, and types of violence already under investigation. Israel had argued that the scale of fighting following October 7, 2023 triggered new legal duties under Article 18 of the Rome Statute, which requires states to be notified when a fresh investigation is opened.

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Satellite images show widespread destruction in Gaza despite truce
Global Affairs

Satellite images show widespread destruction in Gaza despite truce

The latest photographs, captured on November 8, indicate that the number of destroyed structures may be even higher, as satellite coverage was not available for all zones. Some experts suggest that these demolitions could violate the ceasefire agreements mediated by the United States, Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey, although the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) maintain that their actions comply with the framework of the truce.

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Deadly strikes hit Gaza amid hostage dispute with Hamas
Global Affairs

Deadly strikes hit Gaza amid hostage dispute with Hamas

The Hamas-run Civil Defence agency reported that at least 33 Palestinians were killed in the strikes, which hit homes, schools, and residential buildings in Gaza City, Beit Lahia, al-Bureij, Nuseirat, and Khan Younis. Witnesses said the explosions were powerful, with blasts heard across northern and southern parts of the enclave.

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Trapped in Gaza’s Hospitals: Children wait for chance to live
Global Affairs

Trapped in Gaza’s Hospitals: Children wait for chance to live

The WHO says more evacuations must happen quickly to save lives. It wants to reopen the Rafah crossing with Egypt, previously used to transfer patients abroad. But Israel has kept the crossing closed since taking control of the Gaza side in May 2024. Officials in Tel Aviv say it will not reopen until Hamas meets its ceasefire obligations, including returning the bodies of hostages who died during the conflict.

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