Ed Sheeran: Gaza situation unjustifiable and catastrophic

British pop star Ed Sheeran has addressed the controversy surrounding his North American Loop Tour, speaking publicly about Gaza as he resumed his performances in Philadelphia.

Opening his show at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday night, Sheeran described the situation in Gaza as “catastrophic”, “unjustifiable” and “disproportionate”.

Sheeran has faced criticism after American rapper Macklemore was dropped as an opening act following his pro-Palestinian comments at a concert in New Jersey earlier this month.

Macklemore’s remarks drew objections from owners of stadiums hosting Sheeran’s upcoming shows. Sheeran has denied being behind the decision, instead blaming the tour promoter.

All four of Sheeran’s supporting acts, including American singer Finneas, withdrew from the tour and publicly expressed support for Palestinians.

“Artists must not be silenced when they speak up for the oppressed,” Finneas said on Instagram, adding: “I stand with Palestine and its people.”

About 50 pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrated outside Lincoln Financial Field before Saturday’s concert, waving Palestinian flags and chanting “Free, free Palestine.”

One protester, Hillary Steinberg, said she had bought tickets a year ago but chose to attend the demonstration instead.

“I was, until this week, a big Ed Sheeran fan,” Steinberg told the Associated Press. “I think all art is political, and all music is political, and so this choice, even though he was saying that he wasn’t complicit, is a political choice.”

However, some concertgoers said the controversy should not overshadow the music.

“It doesn’t need to be political,” said Joy VanRuler, who told Reuters she supports both Sheeran and Macklemore. “It’s about the music, and we support both of them and it’s all good.”