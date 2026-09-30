Israeli fire kills six in Gaza, including senior Hamas commander

At least six people have been killed in separate incidents across Gaza, including a senior Hamas military commander, after Israeli strikes and gunfire hit areas in the territory, Gaza's civil defence agency said Tuesday.

The agency said Izz al-Din al Beik, identified by Hamas as a senior commander in its military wing, was killed in an Israeli airstrike west of Gaza City alongside another man.

Hamas said Beik was a "member of the General Military Council of the al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas's military wing) and commander of the Northern Brigade".

The Israeli military confirmed that Beik was the commander of Hamas's northern Gaza brigade. It said he had directed Hamas operatives to carry out attacks against Israeli troops and civilians.

He was "eliminated in a precise aerial strike", the Israeli military said.

Hamas's al-Qassam Brigades said Beik had also served as one of the commanders in the operations room during the group's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, which triggered the Gaza war.

The civil defence agency, which operates as a rescue force under Hamas authority, said three other people were killed and several injured in two Israeli drone strikes in the Jabalia area of northern Gaza.

Another person was killed by Israeli gunfire in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, bringing the reported death toll from the incidents to at least six.

The Israeli military told AFP that it would provide further details later about some of the targets involved in the strikes.

The latest deaths come against the backdrop of a war that began after Hamas's unprecedented October 7, 2023 attack on Israel. The assault left 1,221 people dead, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Israel responded with a large-scale military offensive that has devastated much of Gaza and killed more than 74,000 people, according to Gaza's health ministry, which is under Hamas authority and whose figures are considered reliable by the United Nations.

Gaza's health ministry says more than 1,400 people have been killed by Israeli forces since a ceasefire was announced last October.

Over the same period, the Israeli military has reported five deaths among its forces, as well as the death of one civilian contractor.