Global Affairs
Israeli fire kills six in Gaza, including senior Hamas commander
Hamas said Beik was a "member of the General Military Council of the al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas's military wing) and commander of the Northern Brigade"
Hamas said Beik was a "member of the General Military Council of the al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas's military wing) and commander of the Northern Brigade"
About 40,500 children have been injured in the war over the past two years, with more than half left disabled, the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities says.
The Israeli military stated that they targeted Anas Al-Sharif, accusing him of leading a Hamas cell
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the daily "tactical pause" will take effect from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm in select areas not currently under active combat, including Al-Mawasi, Deir al-Balah, and Gaza City.