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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Hamas

Netanyahu confronts Gaza critics after UN walkout
Global Affairs

Netanyahu confronts Gaza critics after UN walkout

With large parts of the chamber empty, Netanyahu used the address to respond to international criticism of Israel, defend its campaign against Hamas, explain the decision to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities and warn of what he described as continuing threats to Israel’s security.

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Israel confirms body returned by Hamas as US-Israeli soldier Itay Chen
Global Affairs

Israel confirms body returned by Hamas as US-Israeli soldier Itay Chen

Chen remains were brought back to Israel on Tuesday through the Red Cross, as part of a temporary truce agreement brokered last month. The transfer followed a search in the Shejaiya area of Gaza City, where Hamas said the body had been recovered. Israeli forces still operate in parts of that zone and had permitted access for the search

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Israel identifies two more hostage bodies as truce tensions rise
Global Affairs

Israel identifies two more hostage bodies as truce tensions rise

To support its claims, the Israeli military released aerial images showing what it described as Hamas members handling a body bag in Gaza City, burying it, then staging its recovery in front of Red Cross workers. The Red Cross responded that its staff had no knowledge the remains had been moved before their arrival and called the act "unacceptable".

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Bodies of two Israeli hostages recovered from Gaza identified
News

Bodies of two Israeli hostages recovered from Gaza identified

According to the IDF, Zalmanovich was taken from his home and later killed in captivity on 17 November 2023, while Adar, a community security officer, died while fighting Hamas attackers during the assault. Their remains were handed to Israeli forces by the Red Cross, which received them earlier from Hamas inside Gaza.

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Historic Gaza ceasefire signed as Trump hails “New Day”
Global Affairs

Historic Gaza ceasefire signed as Trump hails “New Day”

As part of the first phase of Trump’s peace plan, Israel will release 250 Palestinian prisoners along with more than 1,700 others held during the two-year military operations in Gaza. This move is in exchange for the last 20 living Israeli hostages captured by Hamas, while the bodies of 28 deceased hostages are also set to be returned.

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