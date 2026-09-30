Israeli fire kills six in Gaza, including senior Hamas commander
Hamas said Beik was a "member of the General Military Council of the al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas's military wing) and commander of the Northern Brigade"
Hamas said Beik was a "member of the General Military Council of the al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas's military wing) and commander of the Northern Brigade"
With large parts of the chamber empty, Netanyahu used the address to respond to international criticism of Israel, defend its campaign against Hamas, explain the decision to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities and warn of what he described as continuing threats to Israel’s security.
The peace talks reportedly focused on practical steps towards implementing Trump’s plan, including the proposed disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza and humanitarian assistance
Trump's Board of Peace said last month it had reached an agreement for the "complete disarmament" of Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza.
In a joint statement, the Israeli military and security agency Shin Bet announced it had "eliminated" Raed Saad, the head of weapons production for Hamas's military wing, the Qassam Brigades, in Gaza city.
The death toll has continued to rise since a ceasefire took effect on 10 October, with Israel carrying out air strikes for what it says are violations of the truce - while bodies continue to be recovered from under the rubble.
Chen remains were brought back to Israel on Tuesday through the Red Cross, as part of a temporary truce agreement brokered last month. The transfer followed a search in the Shejaiya area of Gaza City, where Hamas said the body had been recovered. Israeli forces still operate in parts of that zone and had permitted access for the search
To support its claims, the Israeli military released aerial images showing what it described as Hamas members handling a body bag in Gaza City, burying it, then staging its recovery in front of Red Cross workers. The Red Cross responded that its staff had no knowledge the remains had been moved before their arrival and called the act "unacceptable".
The Israeli government said the teams have been permitted to search beyond the so-called "yellow line" in the area controlled by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Gaza.
According to the IDF, Zalmanovich was taken from his home and later killed in captivity on 17 November 2023, while Adar, a community security officer, died while fighting Hamas attackers during the assault. Their remains were handed to Israeli forces by the Red Cross, which received them earlier from Hamas inside Gaza.
The Israeli military said two coffins were handed over to troops in the Palestinian territory by the Red Cross, which had earlier received them from Hamas.
The return follows Israel's warning to Hamas that aid to Gaza could be restricted until all 28 deceased hostages were handed back. On Monday, Hamas returned 20 living and four dead hostages.
As part of the first phase of Trump’s peace plan, Israel will release 250 Palestinian prisoners along with more than 1,700 others held during the two-year military operations in Gaza. This move is in exchange for the last 20 living Israeli hostages captured by Hamas, while the bodies of 28 deceased hostages are also set to be returned.
The release, confirmed today by Israeli officials, brings renewed hope amid continuing negotiations for the freedom of more captives.
Under the US president's proposed roadmap, once the Palestinian militants have handed over the surviving hostages, Israel will begin releasing around 2,000 detainees in exchange.
In a statement on October 9, 2025, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi praised the accord as a breakthrough that should pave the way for a lasting peace in the region.
Under the deal, once all hostages are returned, Israel will release 250 Palestinians serving life sentences and 1,700 Gazans who were detained during the fighting in Gaza.
However, the Palestinian group said other parts of the proposal would require further discussions among its leadership and other Palestinian factions.
The plan also demands the removal of Hamas, designated as a terrorist organization by the German government, the EU, the US and some Arab states, from power and a commitment from it to disarm.
This high-level discussion marked Netanyahu’s first engagement with a senior Arab leader since Israel's military strike against Hamas leaders in Qatar on September 9, highlighting the diplomatic significance of the encounter.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed international appeals for a two-state solution, maintaining that Israel is waging a campaign against Hamas fighters. Yet the overwhelming majority of those killed have been civilians, including women and children.
The so-called “day of stoppage” saw roads blocked, businesses closed and protesters gather outside politicians’ homes
The move comes ahead of a possible new offensive aimed at taking control of northern Gaza City, the largest urban center in the territory
The strike, carried out in the city of Qom early Saturday, reportedly eliminated Saeed Izadi—a key figure in Iran’s Quds Force.
The EFF condemned the decision as politically motivated, saying Malema's words were misrepresented and that neither he nor the party would compromise their beliefs for a visa.
The Hamas-run interior ministry reported that seven police officers trying to stop looting at a busy market were killed in an Israeli air strike.
Netanyahu’s remarks come as part of Israel’s effort to counter growing international criticism over the devastating conflict in Gaza.
The army stated on Telegram that it had entered the "initial phases" of the operation, which is named Operation Gideon's Chariots.
Netanyahu says the country’s military will move into Gaza “with full force” in the coming days.