UK court convicts man wanted in Germany over alleged Hamas attack plot

A man reportedly linked to Hamas leadership and wanted in Germany over an alleged plot targeting the Jewish community has been convicted in the United Kingdom for attacking a bailiff with a knife during a dispute over unpaid parking fines.

Mohammed Alfatih, 40, also known as Mohammed Naim, was found guilty by a jury at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday over an incident that occurred in October 2025 outside his home in central England.

The attack followed a confrontation with an enforcement officer who had visited his residence over more than £2,250 (approximately $3,000) in outstanding parking fines accumulated by Alfatih's wife.

Alfatih was convicted of two counts of unlawfully possessing a knife and wounding the bailiff, Kevin Bucknall, who had gone to his home to follow up on the unpaid debt.

Footage presented during the trial showed Alfatih holding a knife against the broken window of a van during the confrontation. The incident left Bucknall with a cut at the back of his head.

According to reports by several British media outlets, Alfatih previously served as a bodyguard to Hamas leaders and is the son of a senior official within the Palestinian militant group.

He reportedly secured asylum in the UK before later becoming a British citizen in 2020.

His conviction comes as he also faces possible extradition to Germany, where authorities want him over allegations of involvement in a plan to attack members of the Jewish community.

The jury at Birmingham Crown Court was not informed about his reported connections to Hamas during the proceedings. He is expected to be sentenced on January 11.

Alfatih's case is also linked to a wider investigation by German authorities into suspected Hamas members accused of preparing attacks in Germany and Austria.

Earlier this year, German prosecutors charged seven suspected members of the group over alleged plans to carry out attacks around the second anniversary of the October 7, 2023, assault in Israel.

Investigators identified one of the suspects as Mohammed A, who was believed to be the alleged leader of the planned operations. British media reports have linked that individual to Alfatih.

German prosecutors said the suspect was arrested in London last November but had not yet been extradited to Germany.

His conviction in the UK now comes ahead of the expected extradition proceedings at a London court, where he is wanted to answer the allegations brought against him by German authorities.