Global Affairs
Israeli fire kills six in Gaza, including senior Hamas commander
Hamas said Beik was a "member of the General Military Council of the al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas's military wing) and commander of the Northern Brigade"
Hamas said Beik was a "member of the General Military Council of the al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas's military wing) and commander of the Northern Brigade"
In a carefully worded statement, the group stopped short of fully accepting or rejecting the plan, instead putting forward a counteroffer and calling for a full ceasefire.
The UN worker who lost his life was identified as Bulgarian national Marin Valev Marinov.