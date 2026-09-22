Calvin Harris sets world record with 1.6m crowd in Brazil

Scottish DJ Calvin Harris has officially entered the Guinness World Records after an estimated 1.6 million people turned out for his free performance in São Paulo, Brazil, earlier this year.

Harris, who comes from Dumfries, was recognised for attracting the largest crowd ever recorded for a DJ set by a single artist. The performance took place on February 8, 2026, during the free pre-carnival street party Bloco Skol on Rua da Consolação.

Celebrating the achievement on social media, Harris described the event as a “truly insane day” and said it could only have happened in Brazil.

The huge turnout turned the São Paulo street into a major celebration, with Guinness World Records saying Harris transformed the area into “one massive street party”.

The scale of the event was such that Rua da Consolação was closed for the performance, while some fans reportedly fainted in the heat.

Harris performed from a carnival float while wearing a Brazilian football shirt bearing the name Calvinho on the back. His set included several of his biggest hits, including his collaborations with Rihanna, “We Found Love” and “This Is What You Came For”, as well as “One Kiss”, his hit with Dua Lipa.

The 1.6 million crowd places the performance among the biggest free music events in recent years. Guinness World Records also noted that a similarly sized audience attended Madonna’s free concert on Copacabana Beach in May 2024 as part of her Celebration Tour.

The latest recognition is not Harris’ first Guinness World Records achievement.

In 2014, he received a Guinness World Records certificate after his album 18 Months produced nine UK top 10 singles, giving him the record for the most top 10 hits on the UK singles chart from one album.

Guinness World Records also lists Harris as the highest-paid DJ in a single year, based on his earnings between June 2015 and June 2016.

The latest record comes as Harris continues a busy run of performances. He is currently holding a double residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza, with shows scheduled every Tuesday until October 2.

He also returned to Parklife festival in June to headline for the first time in more than a decade before making his debut at Tomorrowland later in the summer.

In August, Harris launched a limited-edition Rave Haggis ahead of his two homecoming shows at Glasgow’s Hampden Park Stadium. The first of those concerts was broadcast live across BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 1 Dance and BBC Sounds.