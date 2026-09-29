Ben Dancer ends seven-day Lagos dance marathon in Guinness bid

Benjamin Daniel, popularly known as Ben Dancer, has completed a gruelling seven-day dance marathon in Lagos, reaching 168 hours before extending his performance by a further nine hours in a bid to set a new Guinness World Records mark.

The 33-year-old reached the seven-day target at about 03:00 local time on Tuesday at Freedom Park, where supporters had gathered to follow the challenge. He eventually stopped at midday after continuing for nine more hours, with his team saying he was later taken to hospital for a medical check-up.

Daniel had set out to break the Guinness World Records title for the longest dance marathon by an individual. The existing record stands at 127 hours and was set in 2023 by Indian dancer Srushti Sudhir Jagtap, who was 16 at the time and performed mainly kathak, one of India's major classical dance forms.

Guinness World Records confirmed to the BBC that Daniel's application had been received and was still active.

"Benjamin's application is active and we now eagerly await submission of his evidence, which will then go through our official review and verification process before any record can be confirmed," a spokesperson for Guinness World Records said in the statement.

Daniel began the attempt the previous Tuesday, drawing on his 18 years of experience as a professional dancer. His performance brought together different sounds and dance styles, with Afrobeats featuring heavily alongside fuji, jazz and zouk.

He also used the event to showcase Nigerian culture, changing into traditional outfits including agbada and dashiki during the marathon.

His team said the challenge was designed to highlight Nigeria's cultural variety rather than serve only as a test of physical stamina. The country has more than 250 ethnic groups, with each having its own range of cultural traditions.

Daniel underwent intensive preparation before taking to the stage. His training included changes to his diet, with a focus on carbohydrates, as well as cardiovascular exercises aimed at preparing his body for the long performance.

Strict arrangements were also put in place during the danceathon. Daniel was allowed five minutes of rest for every continuous hour of activity, while he took accumulated breaks after dancing for several hours. He also ate lightly, drank fluids and had a medical team on hand.

The challenge drew increasing attention as it continued, turning Freedom Park into a gathering point for young people and other supporters. Some recorded the performance on their phones, while others danced along from behind the barriers.

Daniel's team said they were "elated" and emotional after watching him reach his target. The entire challenge was also streamed on social media, helping attract wider attention to the event.

"It's a beautiful moment. Seeing how far he has come and witnessing him achieve this feat made me incredibly proud and grateful to God," Uche Anumudu, who attended the event, told the BBC.

Moronumubo Akodu, another supporter who visited the venue several times during the week, said Daniel's determination impressed her despite concerns over the strain the challenge placed on him.

"It is actually insane, but I am so proud of him," she told the BBC.

Emmanuel Ulelu, who visited the event twice, said the effects of the marathon were already visible early in the challenge.

"On day two, you could see the stress," he said.

"Even after just three hours of dancing at the location myself, I wondered how he would keep going."

When Ulelu returned 16 hours into the fifth day, however, he said Daniel appeared to have more energy than before.

"It reminded me that we're capable of doing unbelievable things when how badly we want something matches and surpasses the difficulty of achieving it," he said.

The event comes amid growing interest in Guinness World Records attempts in Nigeria, particularly in the entertainment and food sectors.

Nigerian chef Hilda Baci attracted widespread attention in 2023 after cooking continuously for 93 hours and 11 minutes in Lagos. Guinness World Records officially recognised her performance as a new record at the time, although other participants have since gone beyond her mark.

Her achievement was followed by a sharp rise in interest in record attempts across Nigeria. Guinness said it received more than 1,500 applications from the country within two months of her cook-a-thon, covering activities such as reading, singing and crocheting.

"It's been brilliant to see such strong enthusiasm for record-breaking across Nigeria in recent years," a Guinness spokesperson told the BBC.

Daniel's performance will now face the formal Guinness verification process. His team must submit the required evidence before the organisation can determine whether the 168-hour marathon qualifies as a new world record.