Global Affairs
Seven Israeli hostages freed by Hamas, now in IDF custody
The release, confirmed today by Israeli officials, brings renewed hope amid continuing negotiations for the freedom of more captives.
The release, confirmed today by Israeli officials, brings renewed hope amid continuing negotiations for the freedom of more captives.
Ahead of the strikes, IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued a warning in Arabic urging civilians to leave the targeted sites, including the ports and power plant.
Local officials said residential buildings were among the targets, with scores of casualties reported.
Israel, which has long accused Hamas of diverting humanitarian aid for military purposes, blocked all aid to Gaza on March 2, right before its renewed offensive.