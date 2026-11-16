American basketball player arrested in Nigeria over 34kg cannabis haul

A 28-year-old American basketball player has been arrested in Nigeria after authorities allegedly found 33.95 kilogrammes of cannabis in his luggage at Lagos International Airport.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency identified the suspect as Greene Da'monte Khiree, from Georgia, saying he had arrived from Thailand through the United Arab Emirates.

The agency says the suspect abandoned two checked-in bags bearing his name and attempted to leave the airport with his carry-on luggage.

A search of the bags uncovered 32 packs of a potent cannabis strain known as Loud, alongside a tracking device.

The suspect reportedly told investigators he had been playing professional basketball in Thailand and was visiting Nigeria to build networks for his career. He has not publicly commented on the allegations.