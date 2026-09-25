Ruto tours Dangote plant as Kenya prepares to break ground on Lamu refinery
During the tour, Ruto pointed to the scale of the Nigerian facility, which has the capacity to refine 700,000 barrels of crude oil every day.
During the tour, Ruto pointed to the scale of the Nigerian facility, which has the capacity to refine 700,000 barrels of crude oil every day.
The billionaire explained that he did not believe a son would necessarily perform better than his daughters, Fatima, Halima and Mariya
Kidnappings have become a serious source of revenue for Nigeria’s many armed groups, both for jihadists and non-ideological gangs of criminals locally known as bandits.
The exit marks a major change for commuters and drivers who have relied on the platform, particularly in Nigeria, where Uber had spent more than a decade expanding its services.
Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) chairman Ola Olukoyede made the disclosure while reviewing the agency’s work since he assumed office in October 2023.
Africa's most populous country is battling a 17-year insurgency by jihadist groups, which have made mass abductions a key tactic -- including the 2014 kidnapping of hundreds of schoolgirls in the town of Chibok.
The latest increase follows an earlier review announced by the defence ministry in July, which had already raised the monthly earnings of privates from $36 to $73. With Tinubu’s approval, their pay will rise further to $132 from September.
Neither Tyla nor her team has explained why Lagos was removed from the schedule. The development follows growing calls in Nigeria for the 24-year-old performer to cancel any appearance in the country as criticism over the treatment of foreign nationals in South Africa continues to grow.
The announcement comes as the government faces mounting pressure to restore security following continued attacks by armed groups. In the past week alone, at least 20 villagers were killed by an armed gang in Zamfara State in north-western Nigeria, while 46 students were abducted from a school in Borno State in the north-east.
The son, (Ochieng) was among five witnesses called by the prosecution on Thursday before Senior Principal Magistrate Eric Wambo at the Mombasa Law Courts, where Pastor Paul Mackenzie and his co-accused, Shallyne Temba, Kahindi Garama, Tom Mkonwe, Julius Luwali and Johnson Richard, are jointly facing 29 counts of manslaughter
A new risk assessment by the Kofi Annan Foundation ranks Nigeria as the democracy most at risk of election-related violence during the 2026–2027 period
The freed captives are currently receiving medical treatment at an undisclosed hospital and will return home at a later date, army spokesman Danjuma Jonah Danjuma said in a statement issued on Friday evening.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, Tinubu directed the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to carry out a full investigation and submit its findings within 30 days.
Speaking on Thursday, General Dagvin Anderson, Commander of US Air Forces in Africa, said the mission achieved its objectives and weakened the militant group's leadership structure in Nigeria.
Nigeria continues to struggle with widespread insecurity, with attacks on rural communities and school abductions becoming more frequent in the north and central regions. Security experts warn that the violence is not contained and is gradually spreading into other parts of the country.
The circumstances of how they were freed are disputed. The army says it had launched an unprecedented intelligence-led operation that had been weeks in the planning and taken the Islamist militants by surprise.
Under Nigerian law, a death sentence cannot be carried out without presidential approval. The country has not conducted executions for several years.
Under US sanctions since 2023, Abu-Bilal al-Minuki was the second-in-command of IS worldwide, according to US President Donald Trump and the two militaries.
Most of the missing children are aged between two and five years old, according to eyewitness accounts and school staff familiar with the incident.
Ruto maintained that the viral clip did not reflect the full message he intended to pass, insisting that the discussion had been narrowed down in a misleading way.
Eneramo earned 10 caps for the Super Eagles and built a strong club career across Tunisia, Algeria, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, where he gained respect for his strength, work rate and eye for goal.
The Nigerian leader said citizens should remain grateful despite the fuel price burden, suggesting that conditions in Nigeria were still better compared to Kenya and other African nations. His remarks quickly circulated on social media, triggering a wave of criticism from users in both countries.
Over time, the conflict has spread beyond its original base, with armed groups and criminal gangs extending violence into other regions of Nigeria. Many communities, particularly in remote areas, continue to face raids, killings and kidnappings for ransom.
Gunmen raided a Catholic and an evangelical church, the Christian Association of Nigeria chairman for Kaduna state Caleb Bawa Ma'aji told AFP.
The deal was formalised during President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s visit to the UK, a historic trip marking the first time in 37 years a West African leader has visited the country.
According to FIFA’s judicial body, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) was fined 1,000 Swiss francs ($1,270; £950) for failing to maintain proper "order and security" when fans threw objects onto the pitch. The actions breached Article 17.2.b and Article 17 of FIFA’s disciplinary code.
The Chairperson of the Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, described the attacks as “heinous” and reaffirmed the AU’s firm stance against terrorism and violent extremism targeting civilian populations.
Local officials say at least 34 people were killed when the attackers moved through remote settlements in Kebbi state, carrying out what survivors described as a carefully planned operation.
The alert follows claims by Ukrainian officials that two Nigerians were killed in combat last year, although Nigeria has not officially confirmed these deaths.
Bandit attacks, including kidnappings and raids, have been a persistent problem in Nigeria for years, but reports indicate an increase in violence in the western and central regions recently.