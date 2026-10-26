Ebola patient flown out of Nigeria amid fears of cross-border spread

An Ebola patient has reportedly been evacuated from Nigeria aboard a medical air ambulance, according to ARISE News, as health authorities across Africa intensify efforts to contain an outbreak of Bundibugyo virus disease that has also affected Kenya.

The broadcaster reported on Monday that the patient, identified as a woman and the wife of a Swiss diplomat based in Nigeria, was transported to the private jet section of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja before being flown out of the country.

ARISE News received information that the woman would be evacuated by 6 am, with a medical evacuation aircraft already waiting at the airport.

“ARISE News was tipped off by a news source that the patient who is a woman and wife of a Swiss diplomat in Nigeria, would be flown out of Nigeria by 6 am this morning through a medivac plane which was already at the airport waiting to evacuate her,” the broadcaster reported.

The outlet said its crew subsequently observed a convoy of ambulances and diplomatic vehicles entering the airport's private aviation section. Airport officials reportedly cordoned off the area before the broadcaster obtained video footage of a medical evacuation aircraft and its crew.

However, the destination of the aircraft and the patient's current condition were not established during the publication

Nigeria confirmed its first imported case of Bundibugyo virus disease on October 20, 2026, after laboratory tests identified the infection in a woman who had travelled from Uganda.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the patient arrived in Nigeria on October 3, developed symptoms on October 7 and sought medical care in Abuja on October 11. The infection was confirmed on October 20.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has coordinated contact tracing, isolation and infection prevention measures. In an update on October 25, the agency said 53 contacts linked to the confirmed case had been identified and followed up.

A further update reported by ARISE News on Monday said two suspected cases in the Federal Capital Territory and Rivers State had tested negative.

The agency said monitoring of the identified contacts was continuing.

The reported evacuation comes as authorities investigate the source of the woman's infection and trace her travel history, with Kenya also confirming its first imported case of Bundibugyo Ebola on October 6 after a Kenyan man who had been living in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) travelled to Nairobi through Uganda.

The patient arrived in Nairobi by air on October 3, was admitted to hospital and tested positive for the virus. He died on October 5.

By October 20, Kenya had recorded nine confirmed cases, including one death, according to the WHO. The eight additional cases were linked to the first patient and included four relatives and four healthcare workers.

All were identified as contacts of the initial case, with no evidence of wider community transmission reported at that time.

The cases illustrate how regional travel can complicate Ebola containment.

The confirmed link between Kenya's cases was contact with the initial patient, whose journey from the DRC through Uganda to Nairobi crossed international borders.