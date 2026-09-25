Ruto tours Dangote plant as Kenya prepares to break ground on Lamu refinery

President William Ruto has used a visit to Nigeria’s massive Dangote Refinery to highlight what Kenya hopes to achieve with the planned petroleum plant in Lamu, whose construction is due to begin next week.

Ruto toured the facility in Lekki, Lagos State, on Friday, September 25, ahead of the planned groundbreaking ceremony for the Dangote East African Refinery in Kenya.

The visit followed an invitation from Dangote Group President and CEO Aliko Dangote as preparations continued for the launch of the Lamu project.

During the tour, Ruto pointed to the scale of the Nigerian facility, which has the capacity to refine 700,000 barrels of crude oil every day.

The refinery also produces more than 100 million litres of petrol, diesel and aviation fuel each day, giving an indication of the scale of operations that can be supported by a large petroleum processing plant.

The Dangote Refinery in Lekki, Lagos State, Nigeria on September 25, 2026.

PHOTO/PCS

Ruto further noted that the Nigerian facility has been connected to crude oil supplies through 120 kilometres of sea cables. The system is used to move crude from ships to the refinery.

“This huge achievement is a testament of what African governments, investors and financial institutions can do together,” Ruto said.

The President said Kenya's planned refinery in Lamu would be even larger than the Nigerian facility, with the project expected to play a major role in the country's petroleum industry.

According to Ruto, the Lamu refinery will help improve the reliability and security of fuel supplies while also supporting industrial development beyond the petroleum sector.

He said the project is expected to create about 60,000 jobs, providing employment opportunities as the refinery and related industries take shape.

President William Ruto, First Lady Rachel Ruto alongside Dangote Group President and CEO Aliko Dangote in Lekki, Lagos State, Nigeria on September 25, 2026.

PHOTO/PCS

The planned facility is also expected to support other industries that depend on petroleum processing. Ruto identified fertiliser, chemical and packaging manufacturing among the areas that could grow around the refinery.

The Lamu project is expected to move into the construction phase following the planned groundbreaking ceremony next week.

Ruto said the refinery would contribute to Kenya's energy security while helping the country establish itself as a regional centre for petroleum and industries associated with petroleum processing.

His visit to the Dangote facility came as Kenya prepares to embark on the project, giving the President an opportunity to tour the Nigerian plant before the start of construction of the proposed larger refinery in Lamu.