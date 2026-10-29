Ruto urges Russia to help Africa shift from raw exports to local manufacturing

President William Ruto has urged Russia to partner with Africa in industrialisation, technology transfer and local manufacturing, saying the continent must move away from exporting raw materials and importing finished products.

Speaking at the Third Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow on Thursday, Ruto said Africa has contributed significantly to global wealth but captured only a fraction of the value generated by its resources.

“Africa cannot continue to be a supplier of raw materials and a consumer of finished products. We now must become a continent that manufactures, innovates, adds value, and competes in the global economy,” he said.

Ruto called for partnerships that establish industries, transfer technology, develop skills and create jobs across the continent, saying such cooperation would benefit both Africa and its international partners.

He said the African Continental Free Trade Area, which brings together a market of 1.4 billion people, offered opportunities to build competitive industries, regional value chains and attract investment.

African Heads of State during the third Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow, Russia on October 29, 2026. — PCS

The Head of State identified agriculture as among the sectors for expanded cooperation, with Kenya seeking affordable fertilisers, local fertiliser manufacturing, agricultural mechanisation, irrigation technology, research and agro-processing.

“Our goal is not merely to import more agricultural inputs, but to build the capacity to produce them locally and strengthen food security across our continent,” Ruto said.

He also called for investment in energy infrastructure, engineering, mineral processing and manufacturing, arguing that local industries and technical expertise were essential to improving Africa’s participation in global markets.

On climate change, the President said Africa bore a disproportionate burden through droughts, floods, food insecurity, and infrastructure damage, despite contributing the least to historical greenhouse gas emissions.

He said Kenya was expanding investment in geothermal energy, green manufacturing and climate-resilient infrastructure, while urging greater financing for adaptation, early-warning systems and drought-resilient agriculture.

Ruto also called for stronger cooperation with Russia in education, technical training, scientific research, digital technologies and responsible artificial intelligence. He said Africa should develop its own scientists, engineers and innovators rather than remain a consumer of technologies developed elsewhere.

In healthcare, he advocated collaboration in pharmaceutical research and local vaccine manufacturing to strengthen the continent’s capacity to produce essential medicines and medical technologies.

Ruto also called for reforms to the international financial system to provide affordable, long-term financing for development and reduce the debt burden on African economies.

He renewed calls for permanent African representation on the United Nations Security Council, saying the international order must reflect current global realities.

“Africa, with 1.4 billion people and 54 nations, cannot continue without permanent representation on the United Nations Security Council,” he said.

He urged the summit to translate its commitments into investments, industries and research partnerships under the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum Action Plan for 2027–2029.