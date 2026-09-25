Ruto tours Dangote plant as Kenya prepares to break ground on Lamu refinery
During the tour, Ruto pointed to the scale of the Nigerian facility, which has the capacity to refine 700,000 barrels of crude oil every day.
During the tour, Ruto pointed to the scale of the Nigerian facility, which has the capacity to refine 700,000 barrels of crude oil every day.
Speaking during the launch of the FY 2027/28 and Medium-Term Budget Preparation Process at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi on Wednesday, Atandi said this year's budget timetable had been brought forward to enable Parliament to conclude all budget business before the country heads to the polls.
Mello argued that stronger protection for local industries would encourage production and reduce reliance on imports
These targeted allocations sit alongside complementary measures intended to deepen industry links and stimulate job creation
Trade Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui said the company’s expansion reflects the strength of Kenya’s digital economy and its growing role in global technology-driven trade.
The PS explained that KNBS reported 238,000 construction jobs in 2025, a figure that reflects annual employment across the entire construction sector. He noted that broader estimates place total sector employment, including indirect roles, at about 765,000 jobs.
He says the country is underperforming compared to its regional peers despite stable global growth.
President William Ruto pointed to major projects such as the Rironi-Malaba corridor, the extension of the Standard Gauge Railway and the Affordable Housing Programme, saying they are helping drive jobs, improve movement and strengthen economic activity.
Labour CS Alfred Mutua said Kenya is seeing clear progress at Labour Day celebrations in Vihiga County, citing over 6.2 million jobs, fewer strikes, digital and housing programmes, and NSSF pension payments within seven days.
Economist XN Iraki, in a Radio Generation interview, reviewed the 2026 Economic Survey and said Kenya’s 4.6% growth and 800,000 jobs figures should be tested against everyday conditions, citing likely informality.
She highlighted that the Nyota programme’s unique “hand holding” approach and efforts to create a supportive ecosystem, noting that most businesses struggle due to harsh conditions and limited market access.
Speaking on Wednesday at the International Conference on Nuclear Energy in Nairobi, he said the country needs more engineers, technicians and energy infrastructure to support development, investments and growing electricity demand across the country, stating that training more professionals is necessary “so that to be able to underwrite and undertake this very important development.”
Speaking at the event, President Ruto emphasized that these investments are already underway, covering initiatives in rice and sugarcane production, electric and hybrid vehicle manufacturing, and other sectors, and are expected to create over 63,000 quality jobs for Kenyans.
The Rironi–Mau Summit corridor stretches 175 kilometers, while the Nairobi–Maai Mahiu–Naivasha section covers 58 kilometers. Both roads are being built under a world-class Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, with a total investment exceeding Sh170 billion.
As of late 2025, the Ruto administration's Affordable Housing Programme (AHP) has between 140,000 and 161,911 units in various stages of construction across 44 counties, with 3,171 units reported as complete and handed over to beneficiaries.
Speaking before the Senate plenary on Tuesday, Ruku said the expansion comes under a presidential directive aimed at ensuring more youth access opportunities to acquire employable skills across all counties.
Kippra warns that while the country registered notable job creation in 2024, with 782,300 new positions recorded, 90 per cent of them were in the informal economy.
PS Mang’eni explained that the disbursement delays were due to a prolonged intake process, after the ministry received over one million applications from across the country.
In the current financial year, the Treasury has disbursed only Sh1 billion out of a planned Sh2 billion. Last year, just Sh1.15 billion was released from a budget of Sh4.5 billion. The