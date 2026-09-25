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Radio Generation Kenya

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Kenya to triple energy supply as Ruto backs first nuclear plant
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Kenya to triple energy supply as Ruto backs first nuclear plant

Speaking on Wednesday at the International Conference on Nuclear Energy in Nairobi, he said the country needs more engineers, technicians and energy infrastructure to support development, investments and growing electricity demand across the country, stating that training more professionals is necessary “so that to be able to underwrite and undertake this very important development.”

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