Iran launches fresh drone attack on US military base in Bahrain

Iran has launched another drone attack targeting a US military installation in Bahrain, escalating tensions in the Gulf region amid an ongoing standoff between Tehran and Washington over the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it deployed six drones targeting a US air defence radar facility at Al-Riffa Air Base on Sunday.

However, Bahrain's military said its air defence systems intercepted and destroyed the incoming drones before they could reach their intended targets.

The attack marks Iran's second attempt to strike Bahrain in three days, following an earlier drone assault on Friday, which was also intercepted by US forces.

As air raid sirens sounded across Bahrain on Sunday, the country's Interior Ministry urged residents to move to their nearest safe locations.

Bahrain's Foreign Ministry condemned the attacks, holding Tehran responsible for their consequences.

"The Kingdom of Bahrain condemns in the strongest terms the continued brutal Iranian attacks on its territory and holds Iran fully responsible for their consequences," the ministry said.

The latest escalation comes amid growing tensions between Iran and the United States over control of the Strait of Hormuz, a major global shipping route through which approximately a fifth of the world's oil and gas supplies normally pass.

Iran has insisted on controlling the waterway and has targeted vessels it considers unauthorised, while the US military has been providing protection for oil tankers transporting supplies from Gulf Arab states.

In a statement carried by Iranian state media, the IRGC declared that the Strait of Hormuz remained closed, warning that any further American aggression would attract a stronger response.

Earlier this week, US forces carried out what American officials described as limited defensive strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island following an alleged attack on a US aircraft.

The developments have further complicated diplomatic efforts to end the conflict and restore normal shipping operations through the strait.

Iranian negotiators have reportedly been discussing a proposal with mediators to reopen the waterway within two days, subject to conditions including the lifting of the US naval blockade and the release of frozen Iranian assets.

However, US President Donald Trump has indicated that Washington is no longer interested in pursuing a deal to end the war, further raising uncertainty over efforts to de-escalate the conflict.