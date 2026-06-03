Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Bahrain

Hard luck for Kenya at Bahrain badminton meet
Sports

Hard luck for Kenya at Bahrain badminton meet

Speaking exclusively to Radio Generation from Bahrain on Thursday night after Kenya's final match, national team head coach Erick Ngumo lamented over fatigue and poor planning, but was still adamant that his objective still remains to help athletes qualify for the upcoming Paralympic Games in Los Angeles ( LA) in 2028.

By