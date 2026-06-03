Iran accuses US and Gulf states as tensions escalate across the region
Tehran says the attacks violated a ceasefire understanding and international law, warning that it reserves the right to respond using all available means.
Tehran says the attacks violated a ceasefire understanding and international law, warning that it reserves the right to respond using all available means.
More than 200 people have been killed since the attacks began, according to Iranian leaders, and at least 31 people were killed and 149 wounded in retaliatory strikes in Lebanon.
Speaking exclusively to Radio Generation from Bahrain on Thursday night after Kenya's final match, national team head coach Erick Ngumo lamented over fatigue and poor planning, but was still adamant that his objective still remains to help athletes qualify for the upcoming Paralympic Games in Los Angeles ( LA) in 2028.
According to the U.S. Treasury, many of those designated were previously targeted by the United States in May 2024.