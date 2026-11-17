The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has appointed Dr Mary Kimari as its new Chief Executive Officer and Commission Secretary following a competitive recruitment process that attracted 144 applicants.

Dr Kimari’s appointment was announced on Monday, November 16, 2026, by KNCHR Chairperson Claris Ogangah, who said the recruitment was conducted in accordance with the Constitution and other applicable laws.

She will provide strategic and administrative leadership to the Commission’s Secretariat, oversee the implementation of its priorities and coordinate the delivery of its constitutional mandate of promoting and protecting human rights.

In a statement, Ogangah said the Commission looks forward to Kimari’s leadership in strengthening institutional capacity and advancing access to justice, accountability for human rights violations and protection of civic space.

“The Commissioners and Staff congratulate Dr. Kimari and assure her of their support as she leads the Secretariat in advancing the Commission's vision of a society that respects and upholds human rights and fundamental freedoms,” Ogangah said.

Kimari emerged from a shortlist of nine candidates who were scheduled for interviews on November 16, following the recruitment exercise that began with an advertisement published on September 2, 2026.

The Commission received 144 applications, comprising 107 men and 37 women. Nine candidates, seven men and two women, were shortlisted for the interviews.

The other shortlisted candidates were Emmanuel Wambua Kituku, Albert Kochei, Juliet Wanjiku Murimi, Gilbert Oduor Onyango, Guyo Dadacha Liban, Mohamed Sabir Jaafar, Victor Bwire and Joseph Ndiku.

Five applicants identified themselves as persons with disabilities, while no intersex person applied.

KNCHR is an independent national human rights institution established under Article 59 of the Constitution of Kenya and the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights Act, 2011.