KNCHR calls for urgent aid as 40,000 Ethiopians flee violence into Moyale

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has called for an urgent humanitarian response in Moyale after approximately 40,000 people fled unrest in neighbouring Ethiopia and sought refuge in Kenya.

In a statement issued by its chairperson, Claris Ogangah, on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, the commission warned that the influx was placing significant pressure on host communities and available resources, including food, clean water, shelter, sanitation and healthcare.

According to the commission, more than 15,000 refugees are reportedly staying in eight temporary shelters, while over 20,000 others have sought accommodation with relatives and friends.

Among the reported locations hosting displaced people are St. Mary's Catholic Church, Harhosha Secondary School, Manyatta Burji, Sessi and Lanzi Mosque Hospital.

Although the situation was reported to be calm on both sides of the Kenya-Ethiopia border as of Tuesday morning, the commission warned that rainfall across the Moyale area had heightened concerns about exposure, poor sanitation and possible outbreaks of communicable diseases.

The commission also raised concerns about the health needs of women and children, following reports that two women had given birth at Manyatta and another two at Bitiye.

It called for the urgent deployment of medical teams and supplies to provide emergency treatment, reproductive healthcare, safe delivery services and postnatal support.

"Human rights protection does not cease at national borders. Every person within Kenya's jurisdiction is entitled to dignity and the protection of the law, regardless of nationality, ethnicity or immigration status," the commission said.

KNCHR called on the national government, Marsabit County Government and humanitarian organisations to coordinate the provision of essential services to displaced people and the communities hosting them.

The commission urged the Ministry of Health and county health authorities to strengthen disease surveillance, provide immunisation and nutrition services, and ensure access to safe water, sanitation and treatment for acute illnesses.

It also called for rapid assessments of the needs of displaced families, including those staying outside formal shelters, to ensure they are not excluded from humanitarian assistance.

The Department of Refugee Services was urged to coordinate the humane reception, registration, documentation and protection screening of people seeking safety in Kenya.

The commission further stressed that all border management measures must comply with the law and respect the principle of non-refoulement, which prohibits returning people to places where they face specified risks of persecution or serious harm.

"Response efforts must protect displaced people's dignity while also considering the safety and legitimate needs of host communities," KNCHR said.

The commission also called on the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the Kenya Red Cross and other humanitarian partners to mobilise emergency resources according to assessed needs.

The assistance, it said, should include food, clean water, shelter, hygiene supplies, healthcare, child protection and psychosocial support.

KNCHR further urged protection agencies to establish referral systems for women and girls at risk of violence or exploitation, unaccompanied children, persons with disabilities, older people and others requiring specialised assistance.

Security agencies and border authorities were asked to maintain public safety while ensuring that screening and other security measures remain lawful, necessary, proportionate and non-discriminatory.

The commission also called on local leaders, faith-based organisations, civil society groups and host communities to continue supporting displaced people while helping to prevent stigma, exploitation and discrimination.

It emphasised that the needs of residents in Moyale must also be addressed as pressure on local resources increases.

KNCHR said it would continue engaging relevant authorities and stakeholders within its mandate to monitor living conditions, assess access to essential services and document alleged human rights violations.

The commission urged the government and humanitarian partners to act before conditions deteriorate, warning that delays in providing basic necessities could expose vulnerable people to further suffering.

The developments come amid continued displacement linked to violence near the Ethiopia-Kenya border, with Moyale serving as a key entry point for people seeking safety in northern Kenya.