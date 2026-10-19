KNCHR urges government to protect vulnerable groups ahead of El Niño rains

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has urged the national and county governments to move beyond preparedness plans and take urgent action to protect lives and livelihoods ahead of the October-December rainy season.

In a statement issued on Monday, October 19, 2026, KNCHR Chairperson Claris Ogangah said previous floods had caused deaths, displacement, destruction of livelihoods and disruption of essential services, warning that preparations must translate into practical measures to prevent avoidable harm.

The commission called for special attention to children, women, older persons, persons with disabilities, migrants and people living with chronic illnesses, noting that they face heightened risks during emergencies.

“However, plans alone do not demonstrate readiness. Previous floods have caused deaths, displacement, destruction of livelihoods and disruption of essential services,” the statement read.

KNCHR said the government has a constitutional obligation to protect the right to life and ensure access to essential services, including healthcare, food, water, sanitation, housing and education.

The commission called on the Ministry of Interior, the National Disaster Operations Centre, the Council of Governors and county governments to activate coordinated contingency plans, clarify responsibilities and position emergency supplies in flood-prone areas.

It also urged the Kenya Meteorological Services Authority, county governments and media organisations to provide timely and accessible weather warnings in local languages and formats, including Kenyan Sign Language.

The alerts should include specific risks, evacuation instructions, shelter locations and emergency contacts.

KNCHR further called for safe and inclusive evacuation procedures, with shelters providing clean water, accessible sanitation, privacy and protection against violence and abuse, particularly for women and girls.

The commission urged health authorities to maintain access to essential medicines, emergency treatment, maternal healthcare and disease surveillance, while ensuring continuity of water and sanitation services.

With national examinations taking place during the rainy season, KNCHR called on education authorities to establish contingency measures to ensure candidates can safely reach examination centres, including alternative venues where necessary.

“Preparedness must be demonstrated through timely action, effective coordination and the protection of those most at risk,” the commission said.

The human rights body also called for adequate funding, transparency in the use of emergency resources and accessible complaints mechanisms for people affected by exclusion, discrimination or abuse during disaster response.

It urged affected communities to participate in decisions on evacuation, relief distribution and recovery, adding that national and county governments should regularly report on preparedness, expenditure and the delivery of essential services.

KNCHR said it would continue monitoring human rights concerns arising from floods, El Niño and other extreme weather events, while receiving complaints and engaging responsible institutions on corrective action.