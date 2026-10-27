36,000 Ethiopians flee to Kenya as border violence escalates

At least 36,000 people have crossed from Ethiopia into Kenya to escape ongoing violence near the border town of Moyale, with women and children making up the majority of those displaced, according to the United Nations.

The UNHCR says many are women and children.

"UNHCR is on the ground, working alongside UN agencies and humanitarian partners to support the national and local emergency response," UNHCR said.

The Kenya Red Cross says the arrivals are being accommodated in six camps and surrounding host communities, where humanitarian assistance is being expanded to meet growing needs.

The agency says additional food supplies are being delivered, while volunteers prepare and distribute hot meals daily. Health services and essential household items are also being provided to affected families.

The fighting in Ethiopia is linked to a territorial dispute between the Oromia and Somali regional administrations.

Tensions intensified following the killing of a 13-year-old girl in an area administered by the Somali regional government.

The United Nations refugee agency says it is working alongside other humanitarian organisations to support emergency response efforts by national and local authorities.

However, leaders in Kenya's Marsabit County have warned that the growing number of displaced people could stretch local resources, particularly in communities already facing shortages of food and water.

Security concerns have also emerged on the Kenyan side of the border, with police reporting three incidents involving stray bullets in Moyale last week.

Over the weekend, local political leaders raised fears that the conflict could spill into Kenya as people fleeing the violence cross the border, potentially worsening the humanitarian situation.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights has called for urgent humanitarian assistance to protect displaced families and ease pressure on host communities.