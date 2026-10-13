UNHCR Chief warns refugees cannot depend on humanitarian aid forever
To advance the plan, UNHCR announced a Global Strategy for Self-Reliance to improve refugee access to employment, finance, entrepreneurship and markets
To advance the plan, UNHCR announced a Global Strategy for Self-Reliance to improve refugee access to employment, finance, entrepreneurship and markets
In its latest report, Protection Eroded: The Human Cost of Underfunding, released on September 29, UNHCR said funding available for its work had dropped from $5.178 billion in 2024 to $3.932 billion in 2025 even as humanitarian needs remained high.
Sing’oei held talks with Burundi’s Ambassador Evelyne Habonimana, UNHCR Kenya representative Fatima Mohammed-Cole and IOM Kenya representative Nomagugu Ncube at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.
Health facilities, schools, water systems, electricity networks, agricultural land and other community infrastructure have suffered extensive damage, making it difficult for residents to rebuild their lives
The Jordanian civil defence said Klieber received first aid at the scene before being taken to hospital. According to Venezuelan Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez, the boy was admitted to a medical facility in the capital, Caracas, and his vital signs were reported to be stable.
The outbreak is linked to the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus and has now spread across 29 health zones in the eastern provinces of Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu.
But with only 37% collecting migration health data and less than half including migrants in emergency plans, major gaps persist. The findings reaffirm the need for stronger, more inclusive health systems worldwide.
By offering full scholarships, the program is expected to attract many qualified applicants from both the host community and the refugee population, boosting the region’s healthcare capacity over time.
IRC’s Regional Policy and Advocacy Advisor Irene Shiundu stressed the critical role refugee identity cards play in ensuring access to healthcare, education, legal aid, and employment.
Since the civil war broke out in April 2023, hundreds of thousands have crossed into Chad, transforming quiet border towns like Adre and Tine into overwhelmed settlements grappling with basic survival.
On World Refugee Day, a quiet transformation is taking place in northern Kenya to enhance refugees and locals.
Starting in June, food rations will be reduced to just 28 percent of daily nutritional requirements, while all cash assistance will be suspended unless urgent funding is secured.
Rwanda has attracted international attention for entering into agreements with countries such as Britain to host migrants.
More than 41,000 Congolese refugees have reached Uganda since January, part of a steady flow fleeing insecurity in Rutshuru, Masisi, and Goma.