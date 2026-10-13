Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

UNHCR

KMTC, UNHCR roll out nursing scholarships
Education and Career

KMTC, UNHCR roll out nursing scholarships

By offering full scholarships, the program is expected to attract many qualified applicants from both the host community and the refugee population, boosting the region’s healthcare capacity over time.

By