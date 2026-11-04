KNCHR warns of shrinking civic space ahead of Kenya’s 2027 election

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has warned that growing cases of abductions, arbitrary arrests, intimidation and attacks on journalists and human rights defenders could threaten Kenya's democratic space as the country prepares for the 2027 General Election.

KNCHR Chairperson Claris Ogangah said the increasing threats, coupled with surveillance and restrictions on civic freedoms, risked undermining public participation and the country's democratic process as the next election approaches.

Speaking at the fourth annual Media-CSO Conference in Nairobi on Wednesday, November 4, Ogangah said Kenya was entering a critical phase of its democratic journey, with about 10 months remaining before the General Election.

She urged state institutions, media organisations and civil society groups to work together to protect constitutional freedoms and ensure citizens can engage in political and electoral activities without fear of intimidation.

Ogangah warned that the shrinking civic space was a national concern that went beyond journalists and human rights organisations, noting that restrictions on their work also affected the public's right to information and accountability.

“When journalists are silenced, citizens lose access to information. When civil society is intimidated, communities lose channels for participation and accountability, and when dissent is criminalised, democracy itself is weakened,” she said.

The commission's chairperson also raised concerns about the growing use of technology to spread misinformation and disinformation, warning that artificial intelligence-generated content, deepfakes and organised online manipulation could influence public opinion and create tensions during the election period.

She cautioned that such practices could also weaken public confidence in electoral institutions, making it necessary for stakeholders to address emerging digital threats ahead of the polls.

Ogangah particularly highlighted online attacks targeting women journalists, female political leaders and human rights defenders, saying technology-facilitated violence could discourage women from taking part in public affairs.

However, she warned that attempts to control harmful online content should not be used to restrict legitimate political expression or silence critical voices.

On electoral participation, Ogangah called for greater inclusion in the preparations for the 2027 polls, insisting that women, young people, persons with disabilities, minority groups and historically marginalised communities must be given meaningful opportunities to participate in the democratic process.

She also called for stronger protection of journalists, urging media organisations and relevant institutions to put in place safety protocols, digital security measures, legal support and emergency response systems to protect journalists covering the elections.

Ogangah said KNCHR would continue working with media organisations and civil society groups to monitor the human rights situation, record violations and push for accountability throughout the electoral period.

She challenged conference participants to move beyond discussions and establish practical ways of sharing information, monitoring violations jointly, responding quickly to threats and providing legal assistance to those affected.

“Safeguarding the integrity of Kenya's elections is not the responsibility of any single institution. It is a collective national responsibility,” she said.

She further noted that credible elections should not be judged solely by the casting and counting of votes but also by whether citizens can freely express their views, access information, organise and participate without intimidation or discrimination.

The KNCHR chairperson also urged political leaders to exercise restraint and respect constitutional freedoms, saying the 2027 elections should demonstrate the country's commitment to constitutionalism, human dignity, equality and justice.

The remarks were made during the fourth annual Media-CSO Conference, which brings together journalists, media organisations, civil society groups, human rights defenders and governance stakeholders to discuss ways of protecting democratic space ahead of the next General Election.

The two-day conference, running from November 4 to 5, 2026, is being held under the theme “Safeguarding Kenya’s 2027 Elections: Media and Civil Society Building an Inclusive, Safe and Resilient Democratic Space.”

The discussions are focused on improving cooperation between media and civil society, protecting journalists and human rights defenders, addressing misinformation and disinformation, strengthening electoral integrity and promoting inclusive public participation.

The meeting builds on previous engagements, including the third edition held in 2025 under the theme “Media and Civil Society as Guardians of Kenya's Democratic Space” and the 2024 conference, which focused on protecting freedoms in the digital age.