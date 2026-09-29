How State misread Gen Z anger over 2024 Finance Bill, Murkomen reveals
The Interior Cabinet Secretary said the government's response was affected by its failure to view the protests as an issue involving several parts of government and society.
The Interior Cabinet Secretary said the government's response was affected by its failure to view the protests as an issue involving several parts of government and society.
In a statement on Sunday, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said the commission had not received evidence from any individual, group or organisation to support the claims.
The company says the operation involved mass production of political messages designed to appear as spontaneous public opinion, including posts praising Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi and promoting claims that Kenya’s United Opposition was fracturing
Speaking during a media briefing on September 10, 2026, Isaboke said official information would be especially important as the country prepares for the expected rains, with advisories expected to guide communities based on their local situations.
Media Council of Kenya Chief Executive David Omwoyo said responsible election reporting would be critical to protecting public trust in the media and supporting peaceful democratic processes
Speaking during a press briefing in Nairobi on Thursday, the church leaders said anxiety was growing 11 months before the polls, citing fears of violence based on Kenya’s experience in previous elections.
The Deputy Government Spokesperson said journalists and the public have a responsibility to question sweeping statements by politicians, warning that misinformation and disinformation were becoming a growing challenge as internet and social media use expands
IEBC Commissioner Hassan Noor Hassan on Wednesday said candidates and political parties had a responsibility to accept the results and allow the electoral process to take its course as Kenya prepares for the August 2027 polls.
NCIC chairperson said church leaders should be bold enough to confront political leaders who misuse worship platforms, insisting that remaining silent should not be taken as acceptance of harmful messages.
In his maiden address to journalists in Nairobi following his appointment on Wednesday, Owino urged the media, government and the public to work together to promote national cohesion and ensure political claims are scrutinised and backed by facts and data.
National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) Commission Secretary and CEO Daniel Giti said the country cannot wait until election day to address issues that could trigger conflict.
The new approach requires government institutions to take the lead in explaining policies, programmes and projects instead of waiting for criticism before responding.
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Tuesday, the Uasin Gishu Woman Representative said the government has not done enough to consistently explain its actions and policies to the public
The poster claims DCP has established a UDA Defectors Vetting Panel to assess prospective members ahead of party nominations scheduled for March 2027
Addressing journalists on Thursday, Wambua insisted there had been no meeting between the two leaders and no discussions regarding any political cooperation or alliance.
According to the purported letter, the individuals listed for vetting were Junet Mohamed for the Tourism and Wildlife docket, Koki Muli for Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development, Cleophas Malala for Water, Sanitation and Irrigation, and Dr Agnes Zani for Information, Communications and the Digital Economy. The document also references Agriculture and Livestock Development among the ministries listed
As part of its child safety measures, TikTok disclosed that it removed 48,739 accounts believed to belong to children under the age of 13 during the same period. The company said the action was aimed at enforcing its minimum age requirements and improving the safety of younger users on the platform.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Wednesday, Owilla argued that while journalism plays a critical watchdog role in a democracy, credibility can only be sustained through rigorous fact-checking and verification rather than relying on information circulating on social media.
The council notes that the reports misrepresented its position and were inconsistent with its statutory mandate as a non-partisan State corporation established to promote the interests and welfare of young people
The UN agency warns that AI governance is not evolving quickly enough to protect children, leaving them increasingly vulnerable to misinformation, exploitation and other online harms
Kaikai highlighted that the initiative brings together Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, chief executive officers of state corporations, board chairpersons, and directors to engage directly with citizens across the country
Deputy government spokesperson explained that some narratives presented during the debate were inaccurate and contributed to confusion about the actual contents of the Finance Bill 2026
The post, widely shared online, alleged the move was intended to enhance transparency, neutrality, and public trust in the management of national examinations, prompting KNEC to issue a warning
Bolt says a document circulating on social media and messaging apps falsely claims it will cease operations in Kenya on June 8, 2026. The company says it is investigating the source and says Bolt Kenya remains operational.
Elachi also stressed the need to involve young people more actively in national decision-making, saying their participation is essential in shaping the country’s democratic and economic future.
In a statement issued on Monday, Commission Chairperson Charles Dulo said the country was witnessing an “alarming surge” in threats, incitement and politically motivated violence targeting individuals because of their political opinions, affiliations or public expression.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Bwire said African countries must shift from fragmented national approaches to a coordinated continental strategy that can better engage global technology platforms and strengthen media resilience.
Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja warned during a multi-agency meeting that early campaigning, organised criminal gangs and misinformation could threaten stability ahead of Kenya’s 2027 General Election.
Kenya’s Ministry of Health has dismissed online reports claiming the country exports donated blood, saying the WITS trade category “Human and animal blood; microbial cultures” is a broad classification and does not include transfusion donations. The ministry warned it will act on misinformation.
While 79% of Kenyans express trust in the media, 63% cannot identify AI-generated content. The study also notes shifting consumption patterns, with digital platforms dominating and traditional media such as print and television continuing to decline.