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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

misinformation

Anthropic flags Kenya AI operation targeting 2027 election
Technology

Anthropic flags Kenya AI operation targeting 2027 election

The company says the operation involved mass production of political messages designed to appear as spontaneous public opinion, including posts praising Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi and promoting claims that Kenya’s United Opposition was fracturing

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EACC flags viral cabinet nominees letter as fake
News

EACC flags viral cabinet nominees letter as fake

According to the purported letter, the individuals listed for vetting were Junet Mohamed for the Tourism and Wildlife docket, Koki Muli for Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development, Cleophas Malala for Water, Sanitation and Irrigation, and Dr Agnes Zani for Information, Communications and the Digital Economy. The document also references Agriculture and Livestock Development among the ministries listed

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