Misleading! IEBC dismisses claims of illegal voter registration

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has dismissed claims of illegal voter registration, unlawful transfer of voters and registration of foreigners, saying the allegations are not backed by credible evidence.

The clarification was in response to a

KTN

report run on Sunday alleging that citizens from a neighboring country were being registered as Kenyan voters.

In a statement on Sunday, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said the commission had not received evidence from any individual, group or organisation to support the claims.

“The Commission notes with grave concern the continuous dissemination of misleading and unverified information. To date, no entity, organisation, group or individual has submitted to the Commission any credible evidence supporting any such allegations of illegality and malpractice,” the chair said.

The commission said the claims of electoral malpractice, illegal voter transfers and alleged registration of foreigners remain unsubstantiated and untrue.

IEBC said it would take appropriate action, including disciplinary measures and investigations into possible criminal conduct, if credible evidence is presented.

The commission said its constitutional mandate under Article 88 includes registering eligible Kenyan citizens with national identity cards or valid passports and maintaining the Register of Voters.

It clarified that it does not issue national identity cards or Kenyan passports, saying those functions are handled by other state agencies responsible for identification, citizenship and immigration.

IEBC said Continuous Voter Registration has been ongoing since September 29, 2025, at designated and gazetted registration centres across all 290 constituencies.

The exercise is being conducted by trained registration officials under the supervision of registration officers, with additional registration taking place at Huduma Centres and the Customer Care Centre at Anniversary Towers.

The commission said the registration process is governed by the Constitution and electoral laws and is supported by administrative and technological safeguards.

It also dismissed claims that KIEMS kits used in the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration exercise had been misplaced, intercepted or moved to unauthorised locations or foreign countries.

“All KIEMS kits are accounted for and remain in its lawful custody and under its exclusive control,” the commission said.

On diaspora registration, IEBC said Kenyans living outside the country retain their constitutional right to participate in elections.

The commission said registration of Kenyans abroad was conducted in 12 countries during the 2022 General Election and is planned for 26 countries ahead of the 2027 polls.

IEBC urged members of the public and other stakeholders with evidence of electoral malpractice to report it to the commission or relevant investigative agencies.

It also cautioned against misinformation and sensational claims that could undermine public confidence in the electoral process.

The commission said it would continue providing information on preparations for the 2027 General Election and work towards a free, fair, transparent, accountable, credible and verifiable electoral process.