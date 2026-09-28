Misleading! IEBC dismisses claims of illegal voter registration
In a statement on Sunday, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said the commission had not received evidence from any individual, group or organisation to support the claims.
In a statement on Sunday, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said the commission had not received evidence from any individual, group or organisation to support the claims.
The Commission said it had taken the allegations contained in the circulating video seriously and was working with relevant government agencies to determine whether any action was necessary.
Mudavadi singled out the Ol Kalou by-election, where an opposition candidate secured victory, as an example of the commission receiving praise from the same political side that has since raised questions about its work.
Ethekon further maintained that election security could not be left to the IEBC alone, pointing to the responsibilities of the Interior Ministry, National Police Service, Directorate of Criminal Investigations, National Cohesion and Integration Commission, Office of the Registrar of Political Parties and Communications Authority, among others
Speaking after a fellowship at St Paul’s Catholic Church in Kanduyi, Bungoma County on Sunday, Wetang’ula called on Christians to pray for the country and young people, whom he said were increasingly being exploited by politicians and branded as goons.
Ethekon said on Thursday, August 27, 2026, that the procurement of the Integrated Elections Management System (IEMS) was still underway and that the commission had not reached the point of choosing a successful bidder.
Gachagua said Ethekon needed to understand the weight of his position and the effect decisions made by the electoral commission could have on the country.
Speaking during the NCIC launch of the ‘Roadmap to a Peaceful General Election 2027’ campaign on Tuesday, Ethekon said the IEBC would work with other state agencies to enforce the code and protect the electoral process
IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said the campaign window will open after the Commission completes the registration of candidates, but the process cannot begin before May 29, 2027.
In a gazette notice issued on Friday, August 7, 2026, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said Onyango’s clearance followed a High Court ruling delivered on July 30, which dismissed a petition challenging his nomination.
In an internal memo dated August 4, 2026, the IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said Kulundu's appointment takes effect on August 5. She will serve in the acting capacity for two months or until the ongoing recruitment process for a permanent CEO is concluded.
Speaking in Nairobi during a consultative forum on the draft Election Campaign Financing Regulations, 2026, Ethekon described the reports as false and urged Kenyans to disregard information suggesting the commission was seeking to restrict media coverage of the electoral process.
The gazettement brings to a close an election that drew countrywide attention and unfolded amid political rivalry, violence and claims of voter intimidation.
The governor, who has represented several election petitions over the years, said his experience handling post-election disputes had convinced him that voters should take greater responsibility in defending the integrity of elections.
In a statement issued on Thursday, Muturi urged IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon and law enforcement agencies to immediately investigate allegations that voters had received cash through mobile money platforms in what he described as possible electoral bribery.
Speaking during a press briefing in Nairobi on Tuesday, Ethekon said the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) had completed all logistical and technical preparations and was now focused on ensuring a peaceful, transparent and credible election.
In a statement issued on Monday, the commission expressed concern over what it described as a deteriorating electoral environment marked by violence, voter bribery, intimidation and other illegal activities that undermine constitutional democracy.
Gachagua's remarks came a day after IEBC chairperson Erastus Ethekon cautioned that the by-election could be postponed or cancelled if the commission determines that conditions for a free, fair and peaceful election cannot be guaranteed.
Speaking during the launch of the commission's 2022 pre-election dispute resolution publications, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said the commission had already dispatched investigators to probe a series of alleged breaches of the Electoral Code of Conduct ahead of the July 16 by-election.
IEBC Chair, Ethekon urged Kenyans to actively participate in strengthening democracy, saying the commission’s goal was to deliver an election that inspires public confidence and upholds constitutional values
Speaking during the launch of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Strategic Plan 2024–2029 and the Election Operations Plan 2025–2027 in Nairobi on Wednesday, Ethekon said the commission had witnessed troubling patterns during recent by-elections where political actors allegedly mobilised and armed youth under the pretext of safeguarding votes.
Murkomen said a national Election Security Preparedness Framework has already been completed, drawing lessons from past elections dating back to 1992. He said the framework focuses on electoral violence, misinformation, cyber threats, hotspot mapping, and stronger coordination between institutions involved in election management and security.
The new registrations were recorded between March 30 and April 23 under the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) exercise.
In a clarification issued on Saturday, the electoral body emphasised that only a specific group of voters—those who missed the biometric registration introduced in 2012—need to enrol again.
Presiding over the launch, Erastus Ethekon highlighted a worrying gap in voter registration across Kenya.
In a notice, the electoral agency said the nationwide exercise will run daily until Tuesday, April 28, 2026, covering all days of the week, including weekends, in an effort to maximise access for eligible Kenyans.
The IEBC noted that it will, in due course, announce an interim replacement who will assume the role of Acting CEO and Commission Secretary to ensure continuity at the Secretariat.
The IEBC urged members of the public to rely only on verified information from official channels and to ignore rumours or false claims that could undermine confidence in the electoral process.
IEBC chairman Erastus Ethekon said the commission was working closely with security agencies to address disturbances and ensure order is restored swiftly in areas where incidents were recorded.
Speaking on Wednesday after assessing security and logistical arrangements, Ethekon said security agencies had deployed officers across all 22 electoral areas to guarantee safety throughout the voting process.