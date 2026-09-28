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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Erastus Ethekon

IEBC warns 2027 election will test Kenya’s democratic institutions
2027 Election

IEBC warns 2027 election will test Kenya’s democratic institutions

Ethekon further maintained that election security could not be left to the IEBC alone, pointing to the responsibilities of the Interior Ministry, National Police Service, Directorate of Criminal Investigations, National Cohesion and Integration Commission, Office of the Registrar of Political Parties and Communications Authority, among others

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IEBC warns political gangs threaten credibility of 2027 elections
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IEBC warns political gangs threaten credibility of 2027 elections

Speaking during the launch of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Strategic Plan 2024–2029 and the Election Operations Plan 2025–2027 in Nairobi on Wednesday, Ethekon said the commission had witnessed troubling patterns during recent by-elections where political actors allegedly mobilised and armed youth under the pretext of safeguarding votes.

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Police, IEBC and Interior Ministry align strategies for 2027 polls
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Police, IEBC and Interior Ministry align strategies for 2027 polls

Murkomen said a national Election Security Preparedness Framework has already been completed, drawing lessons from past elections dating back to 1992. He said the framework focuses on electoral violence, misinformation, cyber threats, hotspot mapping, and stronger coordination between institutions involved in election management and security.

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IEBC CEO Marjan Hussein resigns
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IEBC CEO Marjan Hussein resigns

The IEBC noted that it will, in due course, announce an interim replacement who will assume the role of Acting CEO and Commission Secretary to ensure continuity at the Secretariat.

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