IEBC begins 14-day review of nomination rules submitted by 105 parties ahead of 2027 elections

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has begun a 14-day review of nomination rules submitted by 105 fully registered political parties ahead of the August 10, 2027 General Election.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said the Commission had successfully received certified nomination rules from all 105 political parties within the November 6 deadline.

"The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announces the conclusion of the process of receiving certified political parties’ nomination rules for the 2027 General Election scheduled for 10th August, 2027," read the statement in part.

Ethekon said the exercise was part of the Commission's constitutional mandate to regulate political party nominations and ensure that the process adheres to the country's electoral laws.

The Commission will now examine the submitted documents to determine whether the parties have established nomination procedures that meet the requirements of the Constitution, the Elections Act and other applicable regulations.

According to the Commission, the 14-day assessment will cover several aspects of internal party nomination processes, including candidate eligibility requirements, the methods parties intend to use to select their candidates and the participation of registered party members.

The review will also establish whether the rules provide for the representation of special interest groups, gender inclusion and mechanisms for resolving disputes that may arise during party nominations.

These provisions are intended to ensure that political party nominations are conducted transparently and fairly while protecting the rights of party members, aspiring candidates and other stakeholders.

The IEBC noted that nomination rules matter because they set out the procedures by which political parties identify individuals to represent them in elective positions.

The Commission said clear, compliant rules would promote accountability, inclusivity and fairness while providing a framework for addressing disagreements arising from the nomination process.

The Commission clarified that receiving nomination rules from the 105 political parties does not automatically mean that the documents have been approved.

Instead, the Commission will assess each submission for compliance before determining whether the party has met the legal requirements.

Under Section 27(2A) of the Elections Act, the Commission must review nomination rules within 14 days of receiving them.

Parties whose rules meet the prescribed constitutional, statutory and regulatory requirements will be issued with certificates of compliance.

However, where the Commission identifies shortcomings, it will communicate the specific areas of non-compliance to the affected political parties and require them to make the necessary amendments.

The IEBC said the compliance status of each party would only be determined after the review is completed.

The distinction is significant because political parties must have approved nomination frameworks to guide the selection of candidates who will eventually represent them in the 2027 elections.

The IEBC further clarified that only political parties that had attained full registration status under the law were eligible to submit their nomination rules.

Consequently, political parties that had not secured full registration by the November 6 deadline were not eligible to participate in the submission exercise.

The process followed timelines published by the Commission in the Kenya Gazette, which required the Registrar of Political Parties to certify the nomination rules by October 30, 2026.

Following certification, the political parties were required to submit the documents to the IEBC by November 6, 2026, a deadline the Commission said was met by all 105 fully registered parties.

The legal requirement is anchored in Article 88(4)(d) of the Constitution, which mandates the IEBC to regulate the process through which political parties nominate candidates for elections.

Section 27(1) of the Elections Act also requires political parties to submit their nomination rules at least six months before the nomination of candidates for an election.

The Commission said it would continue engaging political parties and other relevant stakeholders throughout the review process to facilitate compliance with the applicable legal requirements.

The exercise is expected to establish whether political parties have adequate internal frameworks for conducting their nominations before the country heads into the August 10, 2027 General Election.