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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

voter registration

National Gender and Equality Commission Chairperson Rehema Jaldessa. PHOTO/NGEC
News

NGEC raises alarm over exclusion of older persons ahead of 2027 polls

The call comes as Kenya’s older population continues to grow, with the number of people aged 60 years and above projected to increase from 2.9 million in 2024 to 3.4 million by 2030 and 4.2 million by 2035, according to data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS). The population stood at an estimated 2.7 million in 2020.

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IG Kanja: Police to deploy resources for 2027 election security
2027 Election

IG Kanja: Police to deploy resources for 2027 election security

The National Police Service says its 2022 preparations included an Election Security Secretariat, an Election Security Management Manual and training programmes developed with the IEBC and other institutions. The framework identified threats including public disorder, criminal gangs, political incitement, election-related violence and electoral offences

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Parliament races to clear IEBC reform agenda before 2027 polls
News

Parliament races to clear IEBC reform agenda before 2027 polls

Among the changes under consideration is a proposal to repeal Section 21 of the Election Offences Act to allow IEBC to prosecute election-related offences. The commission argued that dealing with such offences is a function that should rest with the electoral body instead of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

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