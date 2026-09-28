Misleading! IEBC dismisses claims of illegal voter registration
In a statement on Sunday, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said the commission had not received evidence from any individual, group or organisation to support the claims.
In a statement on Sunday, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said the commission had not received evidence from any individual, group or organisation to support the claims.
The ODM MP said the growing number of registered voters pointed to a potentially larger voting bloc by the time Kenyans go to the polls in 2027.
IEBC vice chairperson Fahima Abdallah said the commission is working with relevant institutions to tackle the legal and technological issues that must be resolved before online voting can become possible.
The call comes as Kenya’s older population continues to grow, with the number of people aged 60 years and above projected to increase from 2.9 million in 2024 to 3.4 million by 2030 and 4.2 million by 2035, according to data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS). The population stood at an estimated 2.7 million in 2020.
The exercise will be conducted at County Assembly Ward level, allowing residents to access registration services within their respective electoral areas. Registration will also be available at the Ol-Kalou Constituency Office, Huduma Centres and institutions of higher learning located within the specified electoral areas.
Charles Owino said statements suggesting that deceased people could participate in the election risk creating unnecessary tension and raising doubts about the credibility of the electoral process as the country moves closer to the polls.
The President cited changes in healthcare, saying his administration was working to expand access to universal healthcare. In agriculture, he highlighted government efforts aimed at raising production and lowering the cost of food for Kenyans.
The Commission said it had taken the allegations contained in the circulating video seriously and was working with relevant government agencies to determine whether any action was necessary.
The Speaker said women have the numbers to influence elections but need to turn their political participation into direct competition for leadership positions at the county and national levels.
The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) had put forward a budget of Sh61.7 billion for the 2027 elections. Parliament later cut the allocation to Sh57.3 billion.
Mudavadi singled out the Ol Kalou by-election, where an opposition candidate secured victory, as an example of the commission receiving praise from the same political side that has since raised questions about its work.
The shortage comes as IEBC moves into a critical phase of preparations, with plans to purchase election technology, register more voters, conduct voter education and put in place the logistics needed for the polls.
The National Police Service says its 2022 preparations included an Election Security Secretariat, an Election Security Management Manual and training programmes developed with the IEBC and other institutions. The framework identified threats including public disorder, criminal gangs, political incitement, election-related violence and electoral offences
Gachagua spoke on Wednesday night at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) shortly before flying to the United States, where he is expected to meet Kenyans living in the diaspora.
KIEMS has been central to Kenya's electoral processes, particularly in voter identification and the transmission of election-related information. The system was deployed by the IEBC to support voter registration, biometric voter identification and the transmission of results
Speaking on Radio Generation on Wednesday, Mokua said the initiative should involve ordinary citizens from across Western Kenya, arguing that regional development plans would only succeed if they reflected the views and aspirations of people at the grassroots.
Speaking during the NCIC launch of the ‘Roadmap to a Peaceful General Election 2027’ campaign on Tuesday, Ethekon said the IEBC would work with other state agencies to enforce the code and protect the electoral process
Wetang’ula said the 2027 election would also give Kenyans an opportunity to protect the development projects and gains made under President William Ruto’s administration.
As of August 20, 2026, a total of 2,936,516 Kenyans had registered as voters. The commission projects the register to reach approximately 28.5 million voters by the 2027 election, compared with 22.1 million registered voters in 2022.
Mudavadi said he will rally leaders and residents in Kakamega, Bungoma, Vihiga, Busia and Trans Nzoia to work closely with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to intensify the registration exercise.
Kwale hosts Kenya’s largest titanium deposits and other mineral resources, which Wetang’ula said could make the county one of the wealthiest in the country if properly managed.
The Health CSsais leaders from the pastoralist counties had launched a major mobilisation exercise to ensure every eligible resident registers for both a national identity card and as a voter ahead of the next election.
Sifuna urged Kenyans to continue backing what he described as a citizen-led movement that champions accountability, good governance and greater public involvement in leadership.
Speaking during the signing ceremony in Nairobi on Thursday, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said the partnership marked a significant milestone in the commission's efforts to deliver peaceful, credible, free and fair elections.
Omollo noted that many adults across different parts of the country are yet to obtain national identity cards or voter registration cards, making it difficult for them to access services and other government programmes.
Wetang'ula reminded residents that elections are decided by those who vote, quoting the popular saying that "bad leaders are elected by good people who fail to vote," and urged every eligible citizen to take voter registration seriously.
The Speaker said the Kenya Kwanza administration had fulfilled key promises made during the 2022 campaigns through investments in agriculture, roads, healthcare and market infrastructure, adding that the projects had directly improved the lives of residents.
Among the changes under consideration is a proposal to repeal Section 21 of the Election Offences Act to allow IEBC to prosecute election-related offences. The commission argued that dealing with such offences is a function that should rest with the electoral body instead of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Speaking on Friday alongside other opposition figures, he accused President William Ruto's administration of corruption, impunity and conflict of interest, calling on citizens to unite in pursuit of political change
The push, led by Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa and supported by more than 15 Members of Parliament, was made during a women empowerment programme in Lurambi Constituency on Saturday, where leaders also reaffirmed support for President Ruto's re-election bid.