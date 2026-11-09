TikTok removes 750,185 videos in three months, blocks 46,000 underage accounts in Kenya

TikTok removed more than 750,000 videos in Kenya for breaching its Community Guidelines between April and June 2026, with nearly all the content detected and taken down before users could report it, according to the platform's latest enforcement figures.

The social media company said 750,185 videos were removed during the three-month period, with 99.8 per cent of the violations identified through its internal detection systems before being flagged by users.

The platform also disclosed that it deleted more than 46,000 accounts suspected to belong to children below the age of 13, while 80,640 LIVE sessions were interrupted for violating its content policies.

According to TikTok's Q2 2026 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report, released on Monday, November 9, 2026, the company removed 93.8 per cent of the flagged videos within 24 hours of their publication.

The figures point to the growing role of automated technology in monitoring content on the platform, allowing TikTok to identify and act on violations before the material reaches a wider audience.

"These figures underscore TikTok’s continued investment in advanced detection systems and rapid response mechanisms designed to limit the spread of harmful content," the company said.

Beyond general content violations, TikTok also took action against nearly 11,000 videos in Kenya for breaching its policies on edited media and artificial intelligence-generated content.

The company said it had stepped up efforts to detect misleading material created or altered using artificial intelligence, including introducing requirements for creators to disclose realistic content generated through the technology.

As part of these efforts, TikTok has rolled out an in-app AI Literacy Hub in Kenya to help users understand how artificial intelligence works, recognise AI-generated material and learn how to use the technology responsibly.

The initiative also seeks to improve awareness of online safety, particularly as AI-generated content becomes more common on digital platforms.

Globally, TikTok removed approximately 188.3 million videos from the more than 42.2 billion uploaded between April and June 2026.

The report shows that automated detection systems accounted for 97.4 per cent of the violations identified worldwide, while 99.5 per cent of the videos removed were taken down before users reported them.

TikTok further indicated that 92.7 per cent of the content removed globally was taken down within 24 hours of being posted, reflecting the speed at which its moderation systems acted during the quarter.

However, the company also restored approximately 6.3 million videos after reviewing and approving appeals lodged by users whose content had initially been removed.

The enforcement measures also extended to TikTok's LIVE feature, where the platform took action against more than 47 million live sessions and 26.7 million creators worldwide for violating its monetisation guidelines.

TikTok said it continued to rely on a combination of automated moderation technology and the work of trust and safety professionals to identify and address content that violates its rules.

The company said the measures were aimed at tackling various forms of harmful material, including misinformation and hate speech, while maintaining compliance with its Community Guidelines across the platform.