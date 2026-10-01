MP Wainaina admits “errored in judgement” over Kapseret remarks, NCIC says
Wainaina appeared before the commission on September 30 as part of investigations into the remarks, where he was interrogated on their context.
Wainaina appeared before the commission on September 30 as part of investigations into the remarks, where he was interrogated on their context.
The suspect is expected to be charged with hate speech contrary to Section 13(1)(a), as read with Section 62 of the National Cohesion and Integration Act.
In a statement on Tuesday, the commission said enforcement must be based on individual legal violations and called for due process, protection of vulnerable migrants and refugees, and investigations into reported cases of threats, intimidation and discrimination.
Omae acknowledged that the country’s political temperature was rising, with divisive rhetoric increasingly appearing at political rallies, in broadcast studios and on social media platforms
After his appearance on Tuesday, Ruku said he had been given an opportunity to explain the circumstances surrounding the remarks and provide the context in which they were made.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Thursday, Maina said leaders should avoid language that could inflame communities or undermine peaceful political competition.
NCIC chairperson said church leaders should be bold enough to confront political leaders who misuse worship platforms, insisting that remaining silent should not be taken as acceptance of harmful messages.
National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) Commission Secretary and CEO Daniel Giti said the country cannot wait until election day to address issues that could trigger conflict.
Speaking during the launch in Nairobi on Tuesday, the commission chairperson Kepha Omae said the commission would focus on early warning and early response, including identifying conflict hotspots, monitoring political and community tensions and strengthening mechanisms to resolve disputes before they turn violent.
NCIC Chairperson Kepha Omae said the commission expected all leaders who had received summonses to make arrangements to attend and respond to the issues raised against them
Speaking during the NCIC launch of the ‘Roadmap to a Peaceful General Election 2027’ campaign on Tuesday, Ethekon said the IEBC would work with other state agencies to enforce the code and protect the electoral process
Gachagua is required to appear in person at the commission's offices at Britam Towers in Upper Hill, Nairobi on August 27, 2026.
The plan includes a peace charter that all political parties would be required to sign as part of efforts to promote peaceful campaigns and discourage conduct that could lead to violence.
She accused Kaluma of making inflammatory remarks targeting people who do not support the government, alleging that the MP had called for such individuals to be dealt with and threatened that they could be sought out even in hotels and their homes
Ingonga said that the ODPP has established a fully-fledged division dedicated to handling electoral-related offences, with specially trained prosecutors assigned to ensure the timely and effective prosecution of crimes committed during the electoral period
Mudavadi challenged the security guards to uphold democracy, safeguard the rights of every Kenyan and help foster national cohesion by resisting tribalism, inflammatory rhetoric and politics that sow division
Formed by a coalition of State agencies led by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), the committee will provide strategic direction and oversee a coordinated crackdown on offences linked to hate speech and election-related violence.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the KANU chairman expressed concern over what he described as the increasing use of reckless language aimed at dividing Kenyans along political, regional and communal lines.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Wednesday, Muhia said she was surprised to find her name included among individuals being investigated by NCIC over alleged hate speech and ethnic incitement, arguing that the same commission had previously analysed the video at the centre of the controversy and found no offence.
Addressing concerns that the commission had delayed taking action against politicians accused of making inflammatory remarks, Omae said NCIC only launched investigations after receiving official complaints from the public.
In a joint statement issued on Tuesday after a consultative meeting with the Inter-Religious Council of Kenya (IRCK), the commission said the investigations were being carried out independently and warned that no individual would be shielded from scrutiny where credible allegations arise.
Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has petitioned Kenya’s NCIC to investigate former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over public statements he alleges could amount to ethnic profiling and undermine national cohesion.
In a statement on her X account on Sunday, Wahome rejected Duale's refusal to apologise, saying his explanation that others had made worse remarks could not justify his own comments.
Speaking during a wedding ceremony in Garissa on Sunday, Duale accused the commission of applying double standards by pursuing government officials while allegedly ignoring remarks made by opposition leaders that he claimed were equally, if not more, inflammatory.
Speaking after a church service at St. Austin's Church in Westlands on Sunday, the governor appealed to politicians across the political divide to abandon campaigns built on hostility and instead focus on addressing the issues affecting ordinary Kenyans.
As part of its child safety measures, TikTok disclosed that it removed 48,739 accounts believed to belong to children under the age of 13 during the same period. The company said the action was aimed at enforcing its minimum age requirements and improving the safety of younger users on the platform.
The agencies also warned that hate speech and ethnic contempt are criminal offences under Kenyan law and called on the public to uphold peace, national unity and the rule of law throughout the electoral process
Speaking during a press briefing on Tuesday, Omae said Kenya could not afford a repeat of election-related violence witnessed in previous years, urging leaders to exercise restraint and use their influence to foster peace rather than deepen divisions.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Etale said the country cannot afford a repeat of the bloodshed that followed previous elections.
The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) toned down the involvement of government officials in its campaigns after criticism over alleged voter bribery. Cabinet secretaries and principal secretaries, who had actively participated earlier, stepped back from campaign activities from last Thursday.