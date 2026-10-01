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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

hate speech

NCIC targets hate speech, ethnic tensions in 2027 election peace plan
2027 Election

NCIC targets hate speech, ethnic tensions in 2027 election peace plan

Speaking during the launch in Nairobi on Tuesday, the commission chairperson Kepha Omae said the commission would focus on early warning and early response, including identifying conflict hotspots, monitoring political and community tensions and strengthening mechanisms to resolve disputes before they turn violent.

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ODPP ready for 2027 electoral offences: DPP Ingonga
News

ODPP ready for 2027 electoral offences: DPP Ingonga

Ingonga said that the ODPP has established a fully-fledged division dedicated to handling electoral-related offences, with specially trained prosecutors assigned to ensure the timely and effective prosecution of crimes committed during the electoral period

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Kipipiri MP defends remarks, says NCIC had already cleared her
Exclusives

Kipipiri MP defends remarks, says NCIC had already cleared her

Speaking on Radio Generation on Wednesday, Muhia said she was surprised to find her name included among individuals being investigated by NCIC over alleged hate speech and ethnic incitement, arguing that the same commission had previously analysed the video at the centre of the controversy and found no offence.

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NCIC launches hate speech probe into Gachagua, Duale and six others
News

NCIC launches hate speech probe into Gachagua, Duale and six others

In a joint statement issued on Tuesday after a consultative meeting with the Inter-Religious Council of Kenya (IRCK), the commission said the investigations were being carried out independently and warned that no individual would be shielded from scrutiny where credible allegations arise.

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