MP Wainaina admits “errored in judgement” over Kapseret remarks, NCIC says

Nominated MP Joseph Wainaina Iraya has admitted that he “errored in judgement” when making remarks during a meeting with Kapseret residents in Ngeria, Uasin Gishu County, with the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) saying he has committed to retracting them.

Wainaina appeared before the commission on September 30 to respond to questions over the remarks he made on August 29, as part of an inquiry into their context and possible impact.

During the session, the NCIC presented evidence to the MP on how his statements could affect relations among communities in Uasin Gishu and the wider country.

“In his response, Hon. Wainaina was remorseful, and acknowledged he errored in judgement when making the said utterances, and has committed to retracting them,” the commission said in a statement on Thursday.

Wainaina further agreed to work with the NCIC as a peace ambassador on the ground, with the aim of helping maintain peace and stability in Uasin Gishu County and across the country.

The commission welcomed the commitment and said political leaders and members of the public should exercise their rights responsibly and in accordance with the law.

It also urged leaders and citizens to stay away from ethnic contempt, incitement to violence and hate speech, particularly in their political engagements.

The NCIC had initially summoned Wainaina to appear before it on September 17 to assist with investigations into the August 29 remarks.

He later appeared before the commission on September 30, where the session was chaired by Bishop Kepha Omae.

The commission said the inquiry falls within its legal mandate under the National Cohesion and Integration Act, which requires it to promote national unity and harmony by encouraging peaceful relations between different communities.

The NCIC is also mandated to address negative ethnicity, racism, religious intolerance and hate speech.

According to the commission, the evidence placed before Wainaina during the interrogation was meant to show the possible effect of his remarks on peaceful coexistence in Uasin Gishu as well as other parts of the country.

The NCIC said it welcomed the MP's commitment as the investigations continue and repeated its call for responsible political engagement.

It said political leaders must exercise their political rights within the law and avoid actions or statements that could threaten peaceful relations between communities.