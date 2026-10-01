MP Wainaina admits “errored in judgement” over Kapseret remarks, NCIC says
Wainaina appeared before the commission on September 30 as part of investigations into the remarks, where he was interrogated on their context.
Wainaina appeared before the commission on September 30 as part of investigations into the remarks, where he was interrogated on their context.
In a statement on Tuesday ,the Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) said the fire has since been contained and no injuries were reported.
The seven, who are among 11 victims admitted to the intensive care unit at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH), have burns affecting more than 25 per cent of their bodies, according to the hospital.
The Senate Committee on Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations told Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii that Eldoret City cannot rely on limited revenue streams to fund its expanding responsibilities. Senators also raised concerns about the ethnic diversity of the city workforce and asked for clearer plans to improve collections and board composi
The fatal collision happened at around 4:50am in the Twin Bridge area and involved a Toyota Hiace operated by Kapsowar Sacco and a Mercedes-Benz truck.
Speaking during a church service at ACK St Stephen's Chepkoilel in Uasin Gishu County on Sunday, the President said the three North Rift counties had a unique opportunity to demonstrate how neighbouring counties can work together for the benefit of their residents and the country.
Speaking during a Sunday service at ACK St. Stephen's Chepkoilel in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, Murkomen said Kenya remains secure and blamed a section of politicians for attempting to create fear by making unverified claims about the country's security situation.
According to the National Police Service (NPS), officers were on routine patrol shortly after midnight on Monday, July 6, when they received information about six armed men dressed in military-style clothing who were allegedly robbing members of the public.
The Cabinet Secretary said authorities have made significant progress in reducing the prevalence of substance abuse across the country, while intensifying operations targeting key players in the illegal trade.
In a press release issued by the government on Tuesday, it says that River Nyando in Kisumu County has overflowed, spilling into multiple locations, including Kakola, Onjiko, Kochogo, East Kano, Okanja, Kamidumbi, and Panadol.
In a statement issued on Friday, KDF said the three recruits died on January 29, 2026, after developing medical complications.
The land in question, located within Kitale Municipality Block 11/18, had been unlawfully acquired by the late Charles Lugano in 1999.
The three deceased girls aged under 10 years and in Grades One and Two were among several pupils who had gone to use the toilet when the structure caved in.
Looking ahead to the 2027 elections, he urged Kenyans to safeguard democracy by voting and engaging peacefully in the political process.
According to a statement released by the National Police Service (NPS) on Friday, May 30, 2025, the arrests occurred on Thursday, May 29, 2025, after a public tip-off.