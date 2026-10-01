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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Uasin Gishu County

The Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii appears before the Senate Committee on Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations during the audits in parliament on 7th Sept, 2026. PHOTO/DAVID BOGONKO NYOKANG’I
Counties

Senate puts Governor Bii on notice over Eldoret’s financial woes

The Senate Committee on Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations told Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii that Eldoret City cannot rely on limited revenue streams to fund its expanding responsibilities. Senators also raised concerns about the ethnic diversity of the city workforce and asked for clearer plans to improve collections and board composi

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