Police Inspector arrested over the murders of Lawyer Mbobu and Dr Mutiso

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested Inspector Kenneth Kipkemboi Sang in Eldoret over the murders of prominent Nairobi lawyer Mathew Kyalo Mbobu and Dr Victoria Nthunya Mutiso.

Sang, who had been on the run, was arrested by detectives from DCI Headquarters following intelligence that led them to Uganda Road in Eldoret’s Central Business District, Uasin Gishu County.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the DCI said detectives intercepted Sang while he was driving a silver Toyota Fielder, registration number KCM 508L, which he was reportedly trying to sell to raise money for his upkeep.

“At the time, he was reportedly in the process of selling the vehicle to raise money for his daily upkeep.”

The arrest ends a prolonged search for the police inspector and marks a significant development in investigations into the two killings, which occurred about 10 months apart.

Mbobu was shot dead on September 9, 2025, while driving home from work along Magadi Road in Nairobi. The former chairman of the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal was reportedly attacked by gunmen travelling on a motorcycle.

Nearly a year later, investigators announced a breakthrough after arresting several suspects believed to have participated in the lawyer’s killing.

Among them was Police Constable Julius Cheruiyot, whom detectives suspect was the gunman. Investigators also recovered a Ceska pistol issued to him, with ballistic examination reportedly linking the firearm to the fatal shooting.

Detectives subsequently identified Sang as a suspected coordinator of the operation, allegedly working with individuals linked to the murder of Dr Mutiso.

Mutiso, a clinical psychologist and researcher, was fatally shot in Nairobi’s Upper Hill area on July 29, 2026.

Investigators have been examining a possible connection between the two killings, including whether people implicated in Mutiso’s murder were also involved in the earlier attack on Mbobu.

The lawyer had represented Mutiso’s husband, Professor David Ndetei, in legal proceedings involving Rose Mbithe, who was previously married to the professor.

The DCI said Sang’s arrest would allow detectives to pursue additional leads and establish the full circumstances surrounding both deaths.

“His arrest brings a key suspect who had remained at large into police custody, marking a significant step forward in the two murder investigations,” the agency said.

The agency added that investigators were seeking to establish whether other individuals were involved in the killings and to ensure that all those implicated were brought before the courts.

“Detectives are now pursuing further leads to establish the full circumstances surrounding the killings and determine whether other individuals were involved.”

After his arrest, police escorted Sang to Eldoret Police Station for processing ahead of arraignment.

The DCI reaffirmed its commitment to pursuing justice for the victims and their families, stressing that investigators would continue following credible leads regardless of the suspects’ positions or affiliations.

“No rank, status or affiliation places anyone above the law,” the agency maintained.